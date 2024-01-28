Ruler Prohibitions, the Incentive for Slavery and the Power of Capitalism: The History of Coffee You’ve Probably Never Heard | Life

#Ruler #Prohibitions #Incentive #Slavery #Power #Capitalism #History #Coffee #Youve #Heard #Life

The legend of goats

According to popular legend, the history of coffee consumption dates back to ancient Ethiopia.

In the 9th century, a goatherd named Kaldis had a very bad day and lost sight of all his goats. He looked everywhere for them until he finally found them in the nearby bushes.

He quickly noticed that his normally well-behaved goats were behaving strangely. They went crazy and screamed so loudly that they could wake up the dead.

On closer inspection, the shepherd noticed that his goats were eating small red berries from unfamiliar bushes. Intrigued, she took a handful of the strange fruit to a nearby monastery and asked for advice.

