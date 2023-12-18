Rumor: AMD will supply EPYC Turin CPUs with up to 128 Zen 5 or 192 Zen 5c cores – Computer – News

#Rumor #AMD #supply #EPYC #Turin #CPUs #Zen #Zen #cores #Computer #News

A photo of AMD’s unannounced EPYC Turin server processors has emerged. These will be the successors to the current EPYC Genoa and Bergamo chips. According to a well-known leaker, the processors can be supplied with a maximum of 128 Zen 5 or 192 Zen 5c cores.

The images have been published by well-known leaker YuuKi_AnS, which also previously prematurely published photos of AMD’s EPYC Genoa server processors. The new photos show that the EPYC Turin processors hardly differ in appearance from their predecessors. That is not entirely surprising: the Turing CPUs use the same SP5 socket as EPYC Genoa. The color of the plastic mounting bracket has changed to blue.

The photos are accompanied by diagrams of two EPYC Turin variants. AMD would release two server variants of its Turin CPUs this time. The ‘regular’ EPYC Turin Classic processors are then supplied with a maximum of 128 Zen 5 cores, where the current Genoa chips have a maximum of 96 Zen 4 cores. AMD would also come with a Dense variant, which has a maximum of 192 Zen 5c cores. Currently, the chip designer also offers EPYC Bergamo chips, with up to 128 Zen 4c cores.

AMD would switch to a design with sixteen CPU chiplets with the ‘normal’ Turin Classic variants. The current Genoa variants have twelve such CCDs. Each chiplet gets its own 32MB of L3 cache, for a total of 512MB. The Turin Dense chips will have twelve CCDs, each with sixteen cores and 32MB L3 cache, for a total of 384MB. Both variants have an I/O chiplet with support for DDR5-6000 memory, PCIe 5.0 and CXL 2.0.

It is not known exactly when AMD’s EPYC Turin series will become available. That is expected to happen sometime this year. The current EPYC Genoa chips were released at the end of 2022, followed by EPYC Bergamo in June 2023.

AMD EPYC Turin next to EPYC Genoa and Bergamo

Processorserie

Socket

Architecture

Cores/Threads

L3-cache

Memory

EPYC Turin Classic

SP5

Zen 5

128C/256T

512MB

DDR5-6000

EPYC Genoa SP5 Zen 4 96C/192T 384MB DDR5-4800

EPYC Turin Dense

SP5

Zen 5c

192C/384T

384MB

DDR5-6000

EPYC Bergamo

SP5

Zen 4c

128C/256T

256MB

DDR5-5600