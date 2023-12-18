Rumor: AMD will supply EPYC Turin CPUs with up to 128 Zen 5 or 192 Zen 5c cores – Computer – News

#Rumor #AMD #supply #EPYC #Turin #CPUs #Zen #Zen #cores #Computer #News

A photo of AMD’s unannounced EPYC Turin server processors has emerged. These will be the successors to the current EPYC Genoa and Bergamo chips. According to a well-known leaker, the processors can be supplied with a maximum of 128 Zen 5 or 192 Zen 5c cores.

The images have been published by well-known leaker YuuKi_AnS, which also previously prematurely published photos of AMD’s EPYC Genoa server processors. The new photos show that the EPYC Turin processors hardly differ in appearance from their predecessors. That is not entirely surprising: the Turing CPUs use the same SP5 socket as EPYC Genoa. The color of the plastic mounting bracket has changed to blue.

The photos are accompanied by diagrams of two EPYC Turin variants. AMD would release two server variants of its Turin CPUs this time. The ‘regular’ EPYC Turin Classic processors are then supplied with a maximum of 128 Zen 5 cores, where the current Genoa chips have a maximum of 96 Zen 4 cores. AMD would also come with a Dense variant, which has a maximum of 192 Zen 5c cores. Currently, the chip designer also offers EPYC Bergamo chips, with up to 128 Zen 4c cores.

AMD would switch to a design with sixteen CPU chiplets with the ‘normal’ Turin Classic variants. The current Genoa variants have twelve such CCDs. Each chiplet gets its own 32MB of L3 cache, for a total of 512MB. The Turin Dense chips will have twelve CCDs, each with sixteen cores and 32MB L3 cache, for a total of 384MB. Both variants have an I/O chiplet with support for DDR5-6000 memory, PCIe 5.0 and CXL 2.0.

Also Read:  Car: Is front-wheel drive or rear-wheel drive better in the snow?

It is not known exactly when AMD’s EPYC Turin series will become available. That is expected to happen sometime this year. The current EPYC Genoa chips were released at the end of 2022, followed by EPYC Bergamo in June 2023.

AMD EPYC Turin next to EPYC Genoa and Bergamo

Processorserie
Socket
Architecture
Cores/Threads
L3-cache
Memory

EPYC Turin Classic
SP5
Zen 5
128C/256T
512MB
DDR5-6000

EPYC Genoa SP5 Zen 4 96C/192T 384MB DDR5-4800

EPYC Turin Dense
SP5
Zen 5c
192C/384T
384MB
DDR5-6000

EPYC Bergamo
SP5
Zen 4c
128C/256T
256MB
DDR5-5600

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Immigrate to the UK｜A family of five immigrated to the UK with a net worth of only $250,000. The Hong Kong mother looked for a job as soon as she saw the arrival: Make a fortune for the next generation – Qing Bao – Family – Hot Topics
Immigrate to the UK｜A family of five immigrated to the UK with a net worth of only $250,000. The Hong Kong mother looked for a job as soon as she saw the arrival: Make a fortune for the next generation – Qing Bao – Family – Hot Topics
Posted on
US Secretary of Defense travels to Israel today –
US Secretary of Defense travels to Israel today –
Posted on
Gaza War Widens, Israel Immediately Bombards Lebanon
Gaza War Widens, Israel Immediately Bombards Lebanon
Posted on
GDDKiA will build and renovate these roads in Silesia in 2024. Multi-million investments with tunnels and bridges are impressive
GDDKiA will build and renovate these roads in Silesia in 2024. Multi-million investments with tunnels and bridges are impressive
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company Crime culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport thousand Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News