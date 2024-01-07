Rumor: Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II could be heading to Game Pass – Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition

#Rumor #Baldurs #Gate #Baldurs #Gate #heading #Game #Pass #Baldurs #Gate #Enhanced #Edition

It looks like Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II are heading to Xbox Game Pass in the near future. According to TrueAchievements, a notification has appeared on the phones of some Game Pass subscribers, with the following message.

“Rediscover two RPG classics. Customize your hero, recruit brave allies and explore mystical realms in your quest for adventure, profit… and the truth. Play Baldur’s Gate I and II with Game Pass.”

However, if you go to the app at the time of writing, you’ll only see the store page, where the games are still unavailable. It may be a mistake, but it seems like this indicates we’ll be getting both RPGs soon. Hopefully.

Aside from a few plot details and characters, both original Baldur’s Gate games have little to do with Baldur’s Gate III, so don’t expect the same level of care and detail that Larian put into the 2023 RPG. Still, they’re good games in their own right, so if you want to try the classics, keep an eye on your Game Pass subscription.