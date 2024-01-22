Rumor: first OnePlus smartwatch with Wear OS coming next month – Tablets and phones – News

#Rumor #OnePlus #smartwatch #Wear #coming #month #Tablets #phones #News

OnePlus would present its first smartwatch with Wear OS next month, according to a new rumor. This would happen at the telecom fair Mobile World Congress, which will take place at the end of February in the Spanish city of Barcelona.

The smartwatch would have a 1.44″ OLED screen with 466×466 pixels and run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 SoC, reports Android Authority. The site is based on information from leaker Max Jambor. The presentation at Mobile World Congress is obvious: many manufacturers present new products there.

Rumors and a render of the clock came out in November. The first OnePlus Watch was announced in March 2021 and sold for 159 euros. That clock has a diameter of 46mm, a 1.39” OLED screen with a resolution of 454 by 454 pixels, 4GB of storage space and a 402mAh battery. The operating system was self-developed and did not allow third-party apps.