Rumor: iPhone 16 Pro will have a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera – Tablets and phones – News

Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro smartphones may get a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. They would be the first iPhones with two 48-megapixel cameras; the current camera with ultra-wide-angle sensor in the iPhone 15 Pro series is 12 megapixels.

The rumor comes from Weibo user Instant Digital, although Apple analyst Jeff Pu previously claimed the same about the iPhone 16 Pro models. The Pro models in the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 series feature a 48-megapixel main camera, but have a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. In addition, TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that Apple is bringing the telephoto camera with 5x zoom lens from the iPhone 15 Pro Max to both iPhone 16 Pro models.

The upgrade from 12 megapixels to 48 megapixels should ensure that the lens of the ultra-wide-angle camera can capture more light. The primary cameras in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro devices use pixel binning to merge information from four pixels into one pixel, which should deliver better results in low-light situations. The pixel binning technology will reportedly also come to the ultra-wide-angle lens from the iPhone 16 Pro series.

ProRAW photos should also be possible via the 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle cameras. This file format combines raw photography with Apple’s proprietary image processing technology, giving users more control over photo editing. ProRAW has been present on Pro models since the iPhone 12 series.

The iPhone 16 series is expected in or around September 2024, as Apple released most iPhone models in the month of September. According to Kuo, Apple provides the devices with an improved microphone for AI applications. In addition, the tech giant would use a cheaper production process for the SoC in the devices. Furthermore, a new ‘record’ button is expected, which will be located below the power button.