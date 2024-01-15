Rumor: Microsoft is working on paid ‘Copilot Pro’ subscription – Computer – News

#Rumor #Microsoft #working #paid #Copilot #Pro #subscription #Computer #News

Microsoft may be working on a paid version of the AI ​​assistant Copilot. References to ‘Copilot Pro’ were found in code from Android’s Microsoft Edge Canary app. Based on the code, this version works with a subscription.

Multiple text strings were found in versions 122.0.2336.0 and 122.0.2342.0 of the Microsoft Edge Canary app for Android that mention a service called Copilot Pro, Android Authority discovered. The possibility of subscribing to the service is explicitly discussed. Users will get ‘access to the latest AI models, priority for quick answers and higher quality images to create’. No further information is given.

The current Copilot service is free. In addition, users currently already have access to GPT-4 Turbo, the latest AI model from OpenAI. It is unclear whether this subscription means that access to that model will soon only be possible for paying users. Currently, if users want to access the latest models via ChatGPT, they must already take out a paid subscription. ChatGPT Plus costs $24 per month in the Netherlands. Unlike ChatGPT, Copilot users are only allowed to start a limited number of conversations per day and they ‘only’ receive thirty answers per chat session. It is not known whether these limitations will be increased with the Plus subscription.

Microsoft Copilot has its own Android app, but can also be used via the Bing app