Rumor: MSI gaming handheld will be called Claw and will have 32GB of memory – Gaming – News

Rumor: MSI gaming handheld will be called Claw and will have 32GB of memory

And yet most new handhelds, such as the GPD Win Mini or Aya Neo, have 32GB of memory.
You even have handhelds with 64GB…

And yes it is definitely about memory, not storage.
Seems logical to me, the time of 32GB storage has been over for +/- 15 years.
(and how can you install windows and games on 32GB?)

I personally think that is quite exaggerated because you cannot play the games that use 32GB on a handheld.
Or at least not with such settings that 32 GB is used.
20 GB is more than enough, 4 for the GPU 16 for the system.

I am curious about the performance of the Ryzen 7840u/Z1 extreme.
Especially the graphics part, because the 7840u is really a beast in that regard.
(best IGPU in years, even think ever…. especially if you compare that it can play practically everything at 1080p with medium/high, a resolution that still exists today (which is really strange, in the meantime that resolution is already 15 years old) that has never happened before) is widely used.)

