Rumor: Original God of War trilogy to be remastered for PlayStation 5 – Gaming – News

Rumor: Original God of War trilogy to be remastered for PlayStation 5

Sony is working on remastered versions of the first three main games in the God of War series for the PlayStation 5. This is what claims game journalist Nick Baker, who often reports correctly about game releases at an early stage.

In the Xbox Era podcast with fellow game journalist Jeff Grubb, Nick Baker says he has ‘heard’ that the original God of War trilogy is being remastered. This would concern the first three main games; spin-off titles such as God of War: Ascension are therefore not included, according to Baker.

The game journalist says he does not know whether this is a direct port of the PS2 and PS3 games, or whether these remasters will resemble complete remakes. He also does not know whether the game is intended to be released next year or not until 2025.

Baker is the co-founder of the Xbox Era podcast and has released (largely) accurate information in the past. That’s how he came in 2021 first with the news that an Iki Island expansion was in the works for Ghost of Tsushima, and knew also correctly predicted this year that a Metal Gear Solid 3 remake would be announced during a PlayStation presentation.

