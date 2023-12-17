Rumors: Apple Watch Ultra with MicroLED Display in 2026

#Rumors #Apple #Watch #Ultra #MicroLED #Display

According to a recent report by Taiwan-based research firm TrendForce, Apple is preparing to release a new version of the Apple Watch Ultra, equipped with a microLED screen that will be more than 10% larger than the current models. This major change is expected to take place in the year 2026.

The current model of the Apple Watch Ultra has a 1.93-inch screen, and the new version with a microLED screen is expected to have a 2.12-inch screen. The cost of the microLED screen is expected to be two to three times that of the OLED screens used in current models, reaching about $120. The production of these screens will be carried out by ams OSRAM from Germany and LG Display from South Korea.

The new microLED display promises a significant improvement in brightness, color reproduction, dynamic contrast and viewing angles, as well as increased energy efficiency. This initiative is part of Apple’s strategy to reduce dependence on its main supplier, Samsung.

Apple has invested nearly a decade in the research and development of microLED technology, with plans to gradually replace the LCD, OLED and mini-LED screens used in its current products, including Macs, Vision Pro augmented reality glasses, iPads and , of course, the Apple Watch.

This development marks an important step in Apple’s technological innovation and underscores the company’s commitment to providing its users with world-class visual experiences. Apple fans and tech enthusiasts alike are eagerly awaiting the launch of this new model, which promises to redefine the standard in smartwatches.

Source: MacRumors