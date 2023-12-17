Rumors: Apple Watch Ultra with MicroLED Display in 2026

#Rumors #Apple #Watch #Ultra #MicroLED #Display

According to a recent report by Taiwan-based research firm TrendForce, Apple is preparing to release a new version of the Apple Watch Ultra, equipped with a microLED screen that will be more than 10% larger than the current models. This major change is expected to take place in the year 2026.

The current model of the Apple Watch Ultra has a 1.93-inch screen, and the new version with a microLED screen is expected to have a 2.12-inch screen. The cost of the microLED screen is expected to be two to three times that of the OLED screens used in current models, reaching about $120. The production of these screens will be carried out by ams OSRAM from Germany and LG Display from South Korea.

The new microLED display promises a significant improvement in brightness, color reproduction, dynamic contrast and viewing angles, as well as increased energy efficiency. This initiative is part of Apple’s strategy to reduce dependence on its main supplier, Samsung.

Apple has invested nearly a decade in the research and development of microLED technology, with plans to gradually replace the LCD, OLED and mini-LED screens used in its current products, including Macs, Vision Pro augmented reality glasses, iPads and , of course, the Apple Watch.

This development marks an important step in Apple’s technological innovation and underscores the company’s commitment to providing its users with world-class visual experiences. Apple fans and tech enthusiasts alike are eagerly awaiting the launch of this new model, which promises to redefine the standard in smartwatches.

Also Read:  The future Apple Watch Ultra is waiting for a noticeable improvement of the display. But it won't happen right away - SMARTmania.cz

Source: MacRumors

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Three super solar storms hit Earth in the past 200 years
Three super solar storms hit Earth in the past 200 years
Posted on
Russia responds to Romania’s demands to recover the Treasure with an Army propaganda documentary: “You owe us”
Russia responds to Romania’s demands to recover the Treasure with an Army propaganda documentary: “You owe us”
Posted on
Aston Villa turned Brentford around and was one point off the top
Aston Villa turned Brentford around and was one point off the top
Posted on
Laufen votes at the ballot box against returning the hospital site
Laufen votes at the ballot box against returning the hospital site
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news China Company Crime culture economy emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Sudan Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News