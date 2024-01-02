“Running makes me feel free, it allows me to dream, fly”

01/02/2024 Act. at 19:16 CET

“Running makes me feel free, it allows me to dream, fly…”. With that phrase from Carme Valero, a report dedicated to the athlete published just a few days ago in this newspaper closed.

A true reference for Spanish women’s sport, received a tribute from SPORT-Prensa Ibérica, with the collaboration of HONOR in which the milestones of his career were reviewed, but also his great achievements off the slopes.

And Carme Valero was not only a two-time world cross country champion and the first Spanish athlete to participate in the Olympic Games, but she also championed the fight against the Federation to give visibility to women at a time when their role was not was the protagonist. “They didn’t care about us, They didn’t even notify us for the meetings prior to the competitions”Valero explained in the report. “They said we couldn’t do anything if we were big-assed and busty,” he added.

His exploits on the track proved him right. Two consecutive cross country championships, beating his great rivals, the eastern athletes; and his two participations in the Olympic Games endorsed his figure. “I ran the 800 and 1,500 meters and the truth is that I wasn’t very lucky because I arrived half sick. But I feel very satisfied to have been a pioneer”, he explained, remembering a time that will remain forever in the memory.

