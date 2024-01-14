Runny nose, red skin… Here are the effects of cold on your body

#Runny #nose #red #skin.. #effects #cold #body

Breathe warm

If you have a runny nose, it’s not necessarily a cold. The “nose drip” effect is one of your body’s first reactions when it’s cold. As David King, lecturer at the University of Queensland (Australia), explains, cold, dry air entering through the nostrils stimulates the nerves in the nose. These then send a message to your brain to warn it that it is really cold. Your brain responds by increasing blood flow through your nose, which helps warm the inhaled air on its way to your lungs.

In doing so, it also humidifies the air that enters your body. This phenomenon, which could be described as “cold-induced rhinitis” (and which skiers know well) affects certain individuals more.

Dry, painful skin

Dr Bav Shergill of the British Association of Dermatologists says cold, windy weather can dehydrate skin, leaving it dry, chapped and prone to flaking. “Skin conditions such as eczema and psoriasis can worsen during the winter months as temperature changes and dry air cause inflammatory flare-ups.”he adds.

To avoid this, specialists advise drinking water and moisturizing, particularly the areas where the skin is thinnest such as the lips, face and hands.

Beware of hypothermia

It is often said that the cold makes you “lose weight”… It’s true, even if it remains minimal. To keep warm, the body needs energy. Therefore, more calories will be burned during physical activity if it is cold outside.

Be careful, however, to limit physical exertion and time spent outside when it is very cold. Too long exposure to negative temperatures can cause your body temperature to drop. Normally, it is around 37 degrees. Because of the cold, it can drop below 35 degrees. We then speak of “hypothermia” which can be more or less serious depending on the drop in temperature.

Stroke, heart attacks: more serious risks

The body must therefore work harder to maintain an optimal temperature during extreme cold. “ This causes the heart to beat faster, its oxygen consumption increases and the vessels contract, promoting blood clotting. », We can read on the website of the French Federation of Cardiology. These symptoms can lead to cardiovascular accidents and heart attacks.

Don’t panic, no risk if you don’t expose yourself to the cold for too long and you go out well covered. Other advice to limit the effects of cold on our body is available on the Ministry of Health website.

