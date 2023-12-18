Rupiah Exchange Rate Against US Dollar Today, Monday 18 December 2023

#Rupiah #Exchange #Rate #Dollar #Today #Monday #December

12:50 WIB

11:14 WIB

09:31 WIB

Bisnis.comJAKARTA — The rupiah exchange rate against the United States (US) dollar has the opportunity to strengthen today, Monday (18/12/2023), as the global market is betting on the policy of world central banks to reduce benchmark interest rates starting next year.

At the close of trading last week, Friday (15/12/2023), the rupiah strengthened 0.06% or 9.50 points to IDR 15,492.50 per US dollar. The US dollar index was observed to weaken slightly by 0.01% or 0.01 points to 101.95 at 15.15 WIB.

The most influential sentiment on the movement of the rupiah along with global currencies last week was the policy of central banks in the world. The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday (13/12/2023) indicated that it would lower interest rates more than previously planned.

In financial markets, the Fed’s gesture caused global stock and bond prices to surge as markets priced in a six-quarter-point rate cut in 2024, or double the amount projected by Fed officials.

Quoting , Friday (15/12/2023), the Central Bank of England (BoE) and the European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday (14/12/2023) local time brought pleasant news for market players. Both banks kept borrowing costs stable, and pledged to keep monetary conditions tight as long as necessary.

Although rate cut expectations eased slightly after the ECB and BoE meetings, the scale of the rate cut remains significant, and investors cheered signs of rapidly falling inflation.

Eurozone inflation fell more than expected to 2.4% in November, while in the UK it slowed to 4.6% in October, also lower than expected.

ECB President Christine Lagarde said underlying price pressures were more moderate than the ECB expected. Traders now expect the central bank to lower its deposit rate from 4% to around 2.5% next December, having added more than a 50% chance of additional rate cuts since Thursday.

Market participants anticipate a 110 bps cut in UK interest rates next year, more than before the Fed, even as the BoE warned that interest rates, which are at a 15-year high of 5.5%, would remain restrictive.

Meanwhile, Forexindo Berjangka Profit Director Ibrahim Assuaibi explained that the Fed said that interest rates had now peaked at 5.4%, and the central bank would reduce interest rates at least three times in 2024 to 4.6%.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said while it was too early to declare victory on inflation, he still projected the prospect of lower inflation in 2023. The Fed’s dovish signal prompted increased speculation about when the bank would start lowering interest rates.

In the futures market, traders are pricing in a more than 70% chance the Fed will cut rates by 25 basis points in March 2024. Investors are also considering a 67% chance of another 25 basis point cut in May 2024.

“But uncertainty regarding interest rate cuts is likely to dampen optimism in the coming months, especially as the strength of the US economy could still fuel rising inflation. “The latest data shows that consumer price index inflation remained stable in November, while the labor market also remained strong,” he said in daily research, quoted Friday (15/12/2023).

Another sentiment, said Ibrahim, was that the Asian Development Bank (ADB) raised its economic growth projection in the December 2023 Asian Development Outlook (ADO) for developing countries in Asia and the Pacific to 4.9 percent for this year from an estimate of 4. 7 percent in September 2023.

The ADB estimates China’s economy will grow by 5.2 percent this year, up from its previous prediction of 4.9 percent, after household consumption and public investment drove growth in the third quarter.

Meanwhile for Indonesia, ADB maintains its economic growth projection this year at 5 percent, with inflation estimates also maintained at 3.6 percent.

In terms of inflation, the inflation outlook for developing countries in the Asia-Pacific for this year has been lowered to 3.5 percent from the previous projection of 3.6 percent. For next year, inflation is expected to increase to 3.6 percent compared to the previous estimate of 3.5 percent.

For today’s trading, Ibrahim projects that the rupiah will fluctuate but will close higher in the range of IDR 15,470 – IDR 15,710 per US dollar.

12:50 WIB

The Rupiah weakened to IDR 15,507.

The Rupiah weakened again, falling 14.50 points to IDR 15,507. per US dollar at 12.50 WIB.

At the same time, the US dollar index which measures the strength of the greenback weakened 0.08% to 102.47.

11:14 WIB

The Rupiah turned stronger

The Rupiah strengthened 0.50 points to IDR 15,492. per US dollar at 11.15 WIB.

At the same time, the US dollar index which measures the strength of the greenback weakened 0.06% to 102.49.

09:31 WIB

The Rupiah weakened to IDR 15,552.

The Rupiah weakened 0.39% or 60 points to IDR 15,552.50 per US dollar at 09.30 WIB.

At the same time, the US dollar index which measures the strength of the greenback rose 0.01% or 0.01 point to 102.56.