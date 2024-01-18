Rupšys: the German brigade in Lithuania is important, but there is talk of greater capabilities

#Rupšys #German #brigade #Lithuania #important #talk #greater #capabilities

“We have plans that clearly provide for the defense of the Euro-Atlantic area. We have reached such a stage that we are talking about how we will ensure management and leadership,” V. Rupšys told LRT radio on Thursday.

“We can trust that the plans will be approved in time. A German brigade and larger formations (formations – ELTA) are expected in our region. Not only land units, but also air and sea defense units. The brigade is very important, but we are talking about greater capabilities,” he added.

According to the commander of the army, for a long time NATO’s capabilities were mobilized for international missions, so now it is necessary to restore the available military resources.

According to V. Rupšis, Russia has been a threat to Lithuania before, and how dangerous it is will depend on Ukraine’s success in the current war.

“At the moment, there is no threat of war (for Lithuania – ELTA), but if we don’t prepare, anything can happen,” said the army commander.

ELTA reminds that in 2022 In summer, Germany undertook to deploy a brigade-sized military unit in Lithuania – such an agreement is provided for in the communiqué signed by Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Gitan Nausėda.

However, for a long time, intensive discussions regarding this Berlin promise continued in Lithuania. Politicians did not agree on whether Germany should be pressured so that it would make a firmer commitment regarding the deadlines for the permanent deployment of a brigade of German soldiers in Lithuania. Politicians also did not have an identical opinion on how the communique issued by the leaders of Germany and Lithuania should be evaluated.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, who visited Lithuania in the spring of this year, also encouraged the debate. He raised the question of whether the Baltic countries need a permanently deployed German brigade. As for the protection of the Eastern flank, he considered that “more flexible structures” should be sought.

However, at the beginning of the summer, B. Pistorius stated that Berlin is ready to permanently deploy a brigade-sized military unit.

It was later reported that the parties intend to sign a bilateral agreement on an action plan for the relocation of troops.

The German Ministry of Defense announced that the 122nd Armored Infantry Battalion stationed in Oberfichtach in southern Germany and the 203rd Armored Battalion stationed in Augustdorf in western Germany will be sent to Lithuania.

It is planned that the first unit and organizational headquarters of the armored brigade will arrive in Lithuania in 2024, and the major part of the brigade will be transferred by 2026.