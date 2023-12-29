Rush on the Vaud ice rinks: In the middle of nature or under cover, skating everywhere

#Rush #Vaud #ice #rinks #middle #nature #cover #skating

– In the great outdoors or under cover, it skates everywhere

Fans of ice sliding in the open air have the choice between 19 temporary ice rinks. Two small new ones have just opened in Froideville and Échallens.

Families were enjoying the temporary ice rink in Lutry on December 16, 2023, with a magnificent sunset to top it all off.

Have you always dreamed of doing the triple axel like Stéphane Lambiel or the back somersault with straight legs like Surya Bonaly? To train, you are spoiled for choice. Two new ice rinks have just opened in the Vaud countryside: one in Froideville on November 11, the other on the courts of the Échallens Tennis Club on December 16.