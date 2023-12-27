Russia amasses wealth even as war rages, West loses trillions of dollars – explained what’s going on

#Russia #amasses #wealth #war #rages #West #loses #trillions #dollars #explained #whats

Russia amassed $600 billion in wealth over the year, according to the Swiss bank’s annual global wealth report released in August.

in 2022 The number of Russian millionaires also increased by approximately 56 thousand to 408 thousand. The number of Russians with assets worth more than 50 million dollars jumped by almost 4,500.

Meanwhile, the US lost more wealth than any other country last year, at $5.9 trillion. North America and Europe lost a combined $10.9 trillion.

In addition, by 2022 the number of American millionaires decreased by 1 million. However, US citizens still make up more than 50 percent. of the world’s richest people.

Russia’s wealth has grown despite the invasion of Ukraine and Western sanctions that have crippled the Russian economy.

Russia is one of the few countries that in 2022 got rich

One of the factors may be the rising oil prices, as the export of raw materials is the main driver of the Russian economy.

Mexico, India and Brazil in 2022 also got richer, while the US, Japan, China, Canada and Australia lost the most wealth.

Based on Business Insider.