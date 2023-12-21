Russia and its strange-looking “Tesla killer”

#Russia #strangelooking #Tesla #killer

“What is this?!”.

Surely the question is among the first that arises at the sight of this Russian car.

It has been making the rounds on social media and causing quite a bit of mockery – that it looks like a small dishwasher, that it looks like a scared animal in the muzzle and others.

And, of course, the ultimate insult – that the design was stolen from another legendary ugly – the Fiat Multipla.

This is supposed to be a new Russian electric car made entirely with Russian parts.

Photo: Wikipedia “VAZ Gnome” or VAZ-1151

Its new name is “Amber”, but actually the concept of this car is far from new. The first prototype was made back in 1992 at the AvtoVAZ plant in Togliatti.

Then the official nomenclature of the car was VAZ-1151, and the factory gave it the code name “VAZ Gnome”.

In the early 1990s, AvtoVAZ’s goal was to make a small city car that would appeal primarily to young Russians. There are four seats in the compartment, the weight is only 280 kilograms, the maximum speed – 120 km/h.

However, for various reasons, “VAZ Gnome” never entered serial production.

Describe this new russian car in one word pic.twitter.com/1Szx3BT4HP — Saint Javelin (@saintjavelin) December 21, 2023

Now the drawings for it are in the hands of the Moscow Polytechnic University, which managed to assemble a new prototype, this time electric. The front plate “Testing” suggests that the prototype is already in motion.

The university is categorical – everything on “Amber” is Russian, from the batteries to the bright red paint.

To the Russian automotive magazine “Avtotor”, the creators emphasize that the final result will look a little different from the prototype shown. We hope so, given the diminutive headlights, disproportionately narrow tires and even more disproportionately massive front end.

The photos also show that the car currently has only three windows – the front and two small side windows.

On the other hand, the massive design may indicate massive batteries to provide a long range. There is currently no information about the latter.

Instead, the Moscow Polytechnic University specifies that by 2025 “Amber” should already be in serial production.

The electric car will be produced at the automobile plant in Kaliningrad.

We don’t know which is the bolder claim – that it will be on the assembly lines by 2025 or that its parts are entirely Russian.

One of the industries that suffered the most from Western sanctions is Russia’s automotive industry. Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, Moscow has relied on China to import parts and even whole cars, on which it only installs Russian software and Russian emblems.

And even if the statements of the Moscow Technological University turn out to be the pure truth, they will still have to convince the Russians to buy this particular electrical miracle.