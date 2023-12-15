Russia and the USA fight for influence in Luanda

The headquarters of Angolan diplomacy was busy on the afternoon of Tuesday, 12th. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António, received the ambassadors accredited in Angola, Vladimir Tararov (Russia), and Tulinabo Mushingi (United States of America). According to a note from MIREX, both addressed issues linked to “increasing bilateral cooperation”, however, in the background, there is the approach of João Lourenço’s government to the USA and Russian pressure for “the need to exchange visits to the most high level” between Luanda and Moscow.

Twelve days after João Lourenço’s meeting with Joe Biden, at the White House, reactions to the visit were analyzed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the US representative in Angola, in Luanda. On the same day, Téte António spoke with the Russian representative in the country about the creation of an Angola-Russia Bilateral Commission and the creation of the Technical-Military Cooperation Committee between the two countries.

Clearly, Moscow does not want to give up the historic relationship with the “Angolan brothers”, recalled during the visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Serguei Lavrov, to Angola, in January, which aimed to strengthen relations and “remember those times” when they were together, signaling the “friendship” between the two peoples.

As an example, in yesterday’s meeting, “Vladimir Tararov took the opportunity to invite the Angolan authorities to participate in two important events to be held in the Russian Confederation, namely the International Youth Forum, on January 1, 2024, in Sochi, and the International Women’s Forum, to be held in St. Petersburg”, invitations that the MIREX statement does not say whether they will be accepted.

On the other hand, the conversation with Tulinabo Mushingi revolved around regional issues, at a time when the US highlighted the importance that Angola has in the African context for Joe Biden’s governance.

“The United States of America appreciates the efforts made by His Excellency President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço in seeking a peaceful and lasting solution to the dispute between Rwanda and the DRC,” Mushingi said, according to the statement.

The conflicts experienced in the East of the Democratic Republic of Congo, with a focus on the implementation of the Luanda and Nairobi Processes, and the deployment of SADC Forces in the DRC, as well as the elections scheduled for December 20, were also among the issues discussed with the US representative.

Regardless of the motivations, records of both meetings present relaxed atmospheres, demonstrating the current Angolan diplomacy of cultivating good neighborliness, whether with old or new allies.