Russia and Ukraine are hot again after the missile attack in Belgorod

Jakarta –

The war between Russia and Ukraine has heated up again after a Ukrainian missile attack on the city of Belgorod in Russia killed a number of people. Russia promised to respond to the Ukrainian attack.

Summarized by detikcom, Sunday (31/12/2023), a number of victims died as a result of the Ukrainian attack in Belgorod, Russia. Russia also responded to Ukraine’s attack.

“In Belgorod, the death toll reached 18 people,” said a statement from the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations posted to Telegram, adding that 111 people were injured, reported by AFP, Sunday (31/12/2023).

The ministry’s statement came as the UN Security Council prepared to begin emergency meetings on the attack called by Russia.

The attack on Saturday (30/12) was said to be one of the deadliest attacks in Russia since Moscow launched hostilities against Ukraine in February 2022.

Russia Vows ‘Punishment’

Russia accused Ukraine of targeting civilians in the city of Belgorod with missiles and rockets. Moscow also vowed to take revenge for the attack which killed dozens of people and injured dozens more.

“It was an attack that will not go unpunished,” Moscow said.

The attack came a day after Ukraine said a series of Russian missile attacks on several Ukrainian cities had killed at least 39 people and injured dozens more.

“New attacks on Saturday caused more casualties in the northeastern city of Kharkiv,” Ukrainian officials said.

Russia Counterattacks Ukraine

Russia launched a new offensive against Ukraine a day after vowing to avenge what it called a ‘terrorist attack’ in the city of Belgorod. The Russian attack resulted in a number of buildings being damaged in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Reported by AFP, Sunday (31/12/2023), according to local authorities several Iranian-made ‘Shahed’ drones targeted the city of Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine at night, as both sides accused each other of attacking civilian areas on their shared border. them over the weekend.

“As a result of the night attack of Russian drones in Kharkiv, buildings in the city center were damaged. These are not military facilities, but cafes, residential buildings and offices,” Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote on Telegram, without mentioning casualties.

“As the New Year approaches, Russia wants to intimidate our city, but we are not afraid,” he continued.

