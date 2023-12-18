Russia and Ukraine Launch Swarms of Drones at Each Other

Ukraine and Russia launched a number of unmanned aircraft (drones) into each other’s territory on Sunday (17/12/2023). The drone launch came as both sides stepped up their attacks on each other.

Reporting from , the Ukrainian air force said at the launch that they had destroyed 20 drones and a cruise missile launched by Russia on Sunday (17/12/2023).

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense admitted to destroying 35 Ukrainian drones.

