Russia and Ukraine Launch Swarms of Drones at Each Other

#Russia #Ukraine #Launch #Swarms #Drones
Ukraine and Russia launched a number of unmanned aircraft (drones) into each other’s territory on Sunday (17/12/2023). The drone launch came as both sides stepped up their attacks on each other.
Reporting from , the Ukrainian air force said at the launch that they had destroyed 20 drones and a cruise missile launched by Russia on Sunday (17/12/2023).
Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense admitted to destroying 35 Ukrainian drones.
See more in the following video.
Scriptwriter: Anneke Sherina Ramadhani
Narrator: Anneke Sherina Ramadhani
Video Editor: Dimas Septian Adiyathama
Producer: Holy Kartika Nurwigati Sumartiningtyas
Musik: Switched on Carcassi – Brian Bolger
#RussianWarUkraine #Russia #Ukraine #Drone #ClearSeeingTheWorld