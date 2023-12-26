Russia and Ukraine Mutual Claims Regarding the Success of the War

#Russia #Ukraine #Mutual #Claims #Success #War

Russia’s defense ministry said Tuesday its military met its 2023 goal of breaking Ukraine’s resistance. However, on the same day Ukraine managed to attack a Russian Navy ship.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu claimed the success was part of a special operation in Ukraine and said the Russian military was expanding the area it controls in all directions.

“The main efforts in the year that is coming to an end are focused on achieving special military operations targets. “What is important is to break the resistance of the Ukrainian armed forces, which was loudly announced by Ukraine and its NATO allies,” he explained.

But this statement came on a day when a Russian naval vessel was damaged in an airstrike by Ukraine, something the Russian Defense Ministry acknowledged.

Ukrainian AU spokesman Yurii Ihnat said this was a significant event for Ukraine. “The peak event last night was the destruction of another Russian warship, which adds to the damage to the Black Sea Fleet that began with the damage to the Moskva ship. That is our success now. “If you ask whether it can be repaired, photos have emerged and all that is visible is the skeleton of the ship, everything else has been burned to the ground,” he said.

READ ALSO: Kremlin: Putin was informed about damage to warships due to Ukrainian attack

The Russian naval vessel Novocherkassk was attacked in the Crimean port of Feodosia by a guided missile launched from an aircraft, Russia said. One person died.

Also Read:  Ukrainian Air Force: shot down 34 Russian drones

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the success of the attack would allow Ukraine to restore the navigation of Ukrainian ships in the Black Sea and the export of millions of tonnes of Ukrainian wheat.

Commenting on this latest attack, AU spokesman Yurii Ihnat said the evidence obtained showed that the Russian Navy ship was seriously damaged.

The Ukrainian official added that it was likely that other nearby ships and port infrastructure were also damaged.

The Russian Defense Ministry did not specify the scale of the damage, but video broadcast on Ukrainian TV showed a large fire at the port. [jm/ns]

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Netflix Originals: This is one of the best action movies from Netflix itself
Netflix Originals: This is one of the best action movies from Netflix itself
Posted on
“We receive no compensation, zero euros”: Hein Vanhaezebrouck sees several Ghent strongmen leaving for the Africa or Asian Cup | Jupiler Pro League
“We receive no compensation, zero euros”: Hein Vanhaezebrouck sees several Ghent strongmen leaving for the Africa or Asian Cup | Jupiler Pro League
Posted on
Government of São Paulo regulates the supply of cannabidiol-based medicines in the SUS
Government of São Paulo regulates the supply of cannabidiol-based medicines in the SUS
Posted on
Provisional results give Tshisekedi a crushing victory abroad –
Provisional results give Tshisekedi a crushing victory abroad –
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News