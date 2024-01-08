#Russia #attacked #Ukraine #cruise #missiles #Kinzhal #missiles

VIDEO: After the Russian attack in Ukraine, people are being pulled out from under the rubble

All news about Russia's invasion of Ukraine can be found HERE.

Russia attacked Ukraine with cruise missiles and Kinzhal missiles

Russia attacked Ukraine with cruise missiles and Kinzhal missiles on Monday morning, the Ukrainian Air Force said.

Nine Russian Tu-95MS aircraft and four Tu-22MZ aircraft departed from the airfield in the Murmansk region, the report said.

“The threat of launching cruise missiles from Tu-95MS aircraft. A total of 11 Tu-95MS strategic bombers are in the air,” the Ukrainian Air Force said.

Around 6 o’clock 20 minutes The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed the launch of cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea region.

Later, the administration of Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhia region announced that Russian strikes had killed people, and Ukrainian journalist Andriy Caplijenka reported that a fire had started in Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk region as a result of the missile attack.

January 6 Russian state defense conglomerate Rostec has announced that Rostec’s subsidiary Kalashnikov in 2024. will produce “miniature” reconnaissance drones and tactical strike ammunition. This was reported by the US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

On Saturday, a Ukrainian military analyst said he had observed Russian forces using drones with automatic target acquisition on an unnamed frontline. The analyst said the drone is more accurate, less dependent on humans and not affected by electronic warfare systems.

Residents of Belgorod in Russia are scared: 1,300 requests have been received to send children to school camps outside the city

/Scanpix photo/Belgorod after the shelling

Russia has evacuated about 300 residents of Belgorod, near the Ukrainian border, due to strikes by Kyiv, the region’s governor said on Monday.

“About 300 residents of Belgorod who decided to temporarily evacuate are currently housed in temporary shelters in the Old Oskol, Gubkin and Korocha districts,” which are further from the border, Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a video posted on the Telegram platform.

1,300 requests were received to send Belgorod children to school camps outside the city

“In the last 24 hours, we received 1,300 requests to send Belgorod children to school camps outside the city, in other regions,” he said.

On Friday, Mr. Gladkov suggested that residents of Belgorod evacuate the city, which is less than 20 miles from the Ukrainian border and has seen intensified Ukrainian strikes in recent weeks.

This evacuation from Belgorod is the largest of a major Russian city since February 2022, when Moscow launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

On December 30, 25 people were killed in Ukrainian strikes in the city, which is the deadliest attack in Russia since the start of hostilities.

The Ukrainian attack comes after Moscow staged a massive bombing campaign across Ukraine, the biggest since the first weeks of the conflict. Dozens of people died that time.

Ukrainians destroy Russian Tirada-2 satellite suppression system

Ukrainian troops destroyed the Russian Tirada-2 anti-satellite system in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by “RBK-Ukraine” on the basis of the Telegram channel of the Special Operations Forces.

Operators of the 3rd Separate Special Operations Forces Regiment have reportedly detected a Russian Tirada-2 electronic warfare system during reconnaissance operations in the Donetsk direction.

After determining the coordinates of the enemy target, the operators directed the missile unit of the Defense Forces to it. Due to accurate fire, the complex was completely destroyed.

VIDEO: The Ukrainians destroyed the Russian Tirada-2 satellite suppression system on video

The complex is designed to disable communication satellites.

The Russians completed its development in 2018. in autumn, and already in 2019 In spring, the Tirada-2 complex was captured on the territory of the occupied Luhansk region.

Ukrainian border guards found a large floating object in the river – it’s not a ship

Border guards of the Chernihiv region watched a suspicious object floating on the Desna River until it stopped near the shore on the territory of Ukraine, the State Border Guard Service reports.

The unidentified object was traveling on the Desna River from Russia. Border guards spotted him in the Chernihiv region. Border guards followed the object until it stopped near the coast in the territory of Ukraine.

“It turned out to be a pontoon bridge that until recently served as a Russian border crossing point,” border guards said.

VIDEO: Ukrainian border guards found a strange object in the river – it’s not a ship

Will the war in Ukraine require a miracle? The expert estimated what can be expected this year

Photo of the Ministry of the Interior of Ukraine/There were explosions in Kyiv

The war in Ukraine will reach its third year mark in more than a month. Despite many hopes and efforts, the front line was almost stationary in the last months of last year. However, can we expect this year that the course of the war will change and perhaps bring Ukraine closer to the expected victory?

Experts 15min said that no huge and significant breakthrough can be seen in this year’s perspective.

The year 2023 started on a much more positive note than this year. President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to the United States Senate was met with a standing ovation, after which Ukraine was given not only hope, but also later fulfilled promises of deliveries of advanced Western weapons.

Ukraine’s armed forces were preparing for a counterattack, and Kyiv’s allies were eagerly awaiting it, hoping it would bring significant results that could bring Ukraine closer to the end of the war.

But Zelensky admitted in early winter that his country’s spring offensive had not been as successful as he had hoped, with Russia still controlling about 18 percent. Territories of Ukraine.

VIDEO: After the Russian attack in Ukraine, people are being pulled out from under the rubble

Russia: 300 people evacuated from Belgorod due to Ukrainian strikes

Russia has evacuated about 300 residents of Belgorod, near the Ukrainian border, due to strikes by Kyiv, the region’s governor said on Monday.

“About 300 residents of Belgorod who decided to temporarily evacuate are currently housed in temporary shelters in the Old Oskol, Gubkin and Korocha districts,” which are further from the border, Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a video posted on the Telegram platform.

Rockets hit the residential areas of Zaporizhia, there are casualties

January 8 in the morning in the city of Zaporizhia, at least 5 explosions were heard during a rocket attack, residential areas were damaged, and at least two people were injured.

Head of Zaporizhia Military Administration Jurijs Malaška: “7 o’clock Zaporizhzhia woke up to a rocket attack by the Russians. A total of 5 explosions were heard in the center of the area as a result of the combined attack of cruise and ballistic missiles from various directions.”

The rockets hit residential areas, in open areas and near houses.

From 08.00 a.m. two victims are known, a man and a woman. Operational and rescue services are working at the sites of the strikes.

There are injured people in Ukraine as a result of Monday morning’s strikes

January 8 in the morning, Russian soldiers hit advertising objects at least 4 times in Kharkiv, and hit a private house in the city of Zmiyevo, there are victims in both cities.

“This morning, the enemy attacked the city’s industrial facilities. There was a fire and one woman is currently injured. Our rescuers are already putting out the fire, and medics are working with the injured woman,” Kharkiv Mayor Ihoris Terechov said.

Oleg Sinegubov, the head of the Kharkiv Military Administration, reported that the occupiers delivered at least 4 blows to Kharkiv. The weapon type is set. Information is being updated.

A private house was hit in the city of Zmiyevo. Medics are providing assistance to two victims, according to preliminary data, two more people are under the rubble.

Ukrainian forces destroyed 13 Russian artillery systems and 440 soldiers in a day

Russia continues to suffer losses in the war of aggression against Ukraine – in the past 24 hours alone, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have destroyed 440 Russians, 14 anti-aircraft missiles, 13 artillery systems and 9 tanks, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine says on its Facebook account.

Since the beginning of the war, Russian combat losses have been approximately:

personnel – about 365,170 (+440) people,

tanks – 6031 (+9) units,

armored fighting vehicles – 11,194 (+14) units,

artillery systems – 8,666 (+13) units,

RSZV – 953 (+2) units,

anti-aircraft defense equipment – 638 (+1) units,

aircraft – 329 (+0) units,

helicopters – 324 (+0) units,

operational-tactical level drones – 6,822 (+11) units,

cruise missiles – 1787 (+1) units,

ships and/or boats – 23 (+0) units,

submarines – 1 (+0) unit,

car equipment and tank cars – 11,542 (+19) units,

special equipment – 1328 (+1) units.

On Monday morning – a missile attack against Ukraine

January 8 In the morning, the Russian occupiers again launched a missile attack on the territory of Ukraine.

According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, 9 Tu-95MS aircraft and 4 Tu-22M3 aircraft were launched from the Olenia airfield (Murmansk region). It is warned that they may launch cruise missiles.

“The threat of launching cruise missiles from Tu-95MS planes. A total of 11 Tu-95MS strategic bombers are in the air,” the department later added.

Around 6:20 a.m. The Air Force confirmed the launch of cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea region.

7:28 a.m. the Russians launched ballistic missiles towards Zaporizhia, as well as the head of the state administration of the Kharkiv region, Oleg Sinegubov, reported attacks on Kharkiv and the region.

7:20 a.m. fixed missiles towards the Kyiv region.

