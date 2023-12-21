Russia can attack either Moldova or the Baltic states

#Russia #attack #Moldova #Baltic #states

“Russia has already proven that it has the will to attack a neighboring country,” said M. Hofman. – We see that Russia has switched to the military industry. I think we should be rightly concerned.”

“It’s entirely possible they’ll have other ideas later.” Either in the south, in Moldova, or in the Baltic countries,” the Belgian said.

Some experts say that the war in Ukraine has weakened Russia, but according to Mr. Hoffman, it will “eventually upgrade its war machine and rebuild its armed forces.”

Moldova shares a border with Ukraine and has long worried about becoming a Russian target. Part of the country – Transnistria – is already partially occupied by Russian troops.

Earlier, German army chief Carsten Breuer told German media that he feared Russia might invade Germany and the country’s forces might have to launch a “defensive” war.

A senior military officer told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung newspaper that he was concerned about the way Russia was “arming itself at the moment”.

He added that Germany would have to get used to the possibility “that one day we may have to fight a defensive war.”

“The fact that Russia is currently arming itself and the way V. Putin is positioning himself worries me. This should be a concern for all of us, but the first thing we need to do is turn this concern into action now. We have to understand how we can deal with this constant threat, C. Breuer explained to the daily newspaper. “In the next few years, we won’t be able to get back to where we were before 2022.”