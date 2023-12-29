Russia correspondent Iris de Graaf becomes presenter of the NOS Journaal | Media

#Russia #correspondent #Iris #Graaf #presenter #NOS #Journaal #Media

Dec 29, 2023 at 1:37 PM Update: 43 minutes ago

Iris de Graaf is added to the team of presenters NOS News. The Russia correspondent will start her training period in January 2024.

De Graaf has been the face of the NOS in Moscow since 2020. In May this year, the editorial staff of NOS News decided to withdraw her from Moscow for security reasons. Working there would be made impossible for her.

Since the summer, De Graaf has been reporting on Russia from the editorial office in Hilversum. She started at the broadcaster in 2016 as editor of NOS op 3 and later at NOS Stories. She also worked in the foreign editorial office.

“I am grateful for the past years, in which I have been able to report from Russia on all those historical events,” said 32-year-old De Graaf on Friday. “The fact that in this new role I can continue to inform the Netherlands about what is happening in the world is a wonderful new step in my career – especially in these journalistically challenging times.”

Editor-in-chief Giselle van Cann is also pleased that someone with foreign experience is joining the presentation team. “In addition, Iris has amply proven in recent years that she can convey complicated stories to the viewer in clear terms.”

