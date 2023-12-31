Russia Counterattacks Ukraine After Incident in Belgorod, Several Buildings Damaged

Russia launched a new offensive against Ukraine a day after vowing to avenge what it called a ‘terrorist attack’ in the city of Belgorod. The Russian attack resulted in a number of buildings being damaged in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Reported by AFP, Sunday (31/12/2023), according to local authorities several Iranian-made ‘Shahed’ drones targeted the city of Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine at night, as both sides accused each other of attacking civilian areas on their shared border. them over the weekend.

“As a result of the night attack of Russian drones in Kharkiv, buildings in the city center were damaged. These are not military facilities, but cafes, residential buildings and offices,” Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote on Telegram, without mentioning casualties.

“As the New Year approaches, Russia wants to intimidate our city, but we are not afraid,” he continued.

The attack follows the deadliest attack on civilians in Russia since the start of the conflict in February 2022.

At least 22 people were killed and dozens more injured on Saturday in Belgorod, a Russian city just 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the border that has been repeatedly hit by what Moscow says is indiscriminate shelling.

Moscow said Saturday’s attack included the use of controversial munitions. Moscow said at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council that Kyiv was targeting sports centers, ice rinks and universities.

“A deliberate and indiscriminate attack on civilian targets,” said Russian envoy Vasily Nebenzya.

Ukraine’s allies counter that responsibility ultimately lies with Russian President Vladimir Putin for invading his neighboring country two years ago.

The economy is boycotted, Russia actually profits

“If Russia wants anyone to take the blame for the deaths of Russian citizens in this war, it has to start with President Putin,” said Britain’s UN envoy Thomas Phipps.

Both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are scheduled to give New Year’s Eve speeches on Sunday, as the conflict between their countries approaches its second anniversary in February.

Previously, a missile attack on the city of Belgorod in Russia killed up to 18 people. Russia promised to respond to the Ukrainian attack.

“In Belgorod, the death toll reached 18 people,” said a Russian Emergency Situations Ministry statement posted to Telegram and added that 111 people were injured, reported by AFP, Sunday (31/12/2023).

The ministry’s statement came as the UN Security Council prepared to begin emergency meetings on the attack called by Russia.

The attack on Saturday (30/12) was said to be one of the deadliest attacks in Russia since Moscow launched hostilities against Ukraine in February 2022.

