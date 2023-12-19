#Russia #Creates #Frankenstein #Airlines #Parts #Black #Market #Thrives #Airplane #Engines #Burn #Business

Aa A + A – Reset

Report an error

in 2022 in the first half of the year, the aviation industry was one of the first to feel the impact of Western sanctions. The sanctions prevent airlines from getting enough spare parts to keep their planes in good working order.

Russian airlines look for spare parts on the black market or they are simply taken from non-working planes.

Since these parts are of poor quality and do not meet safety standards, more and more accidents occur.

Report an error

Error text highlighted

Your comment*

Report Sent successfully

Thank you for reporting the error

‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$