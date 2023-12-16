Russia donates more than twenty thousand tons of fertilizers to Zimbabwe –

A shipment of 23 thousand tons of fertilizers from Russia is on its way to Zimbabwe, as part of the donation of three hundred thousand tons that Ural-chem, a Russian group, made to several African countries.

According to the financial information agency Bloomberg, the shipment of 23 thousand tons will go from Riga, in Latvia, to Beira, in Mozambique, and then be transferred to Harare, as part of a partnership with the United Nations to combat hunger in global level.

From Beira, the fertilizers will be transported overland to Zimbabwe, in a shipment that is facilitated by the United Nations World Food Programme, which chartered a ship to transport this shipment.

The President of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangawa, is one of Vladimir Putin’s closest allies, and leads an impoverished country with a lack of fertilizers to boost the planting season, which began in October and runs until March.

