Russia Drops Drone Over Rostov, Drone Attack Destroys Station in Kherson Ukraine

#Russia #Drops #Drone #Rostov #Drone #Attack #Destroys #Station #Kherson #Ukraine

Governor Vasily Golubev said a drone was shot down by Russian air defense forces, over Rostov Oblast in the early hours of Wednesday (27/12/2023).

Reports of this attack also occurred after a series of Russian attacks on Ukraine, on December 26-27 2023. One of them was a drone attack on a train station in the city of Kherson, Ukraine.

According to Ukrainian officials, at least 50 drones fired at various targets in Ukraine and opened fire on more than 100 citizens, one of which was a train station in Kherson, killing a policeman.

Reporting from the Associated Press News, Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that around 140 civilians were waiting for a train in the regional capital Kherson when the station was attacked. The station appears to be in ruins after being shot down by a Russian drone.

See more in the following video.

Scriptwriter: Anneke Sherina Ramadhani
Narrator: Anneke Sherina Ramadhani
Video Editor: Anneke Sherina Ramadhani
Producer: Holy Kartika Nurwigati Sumartiningtyas

Music: Germ Warfare – Jeremy Korpas

#Russia #Ukraine #RussianUkrainianWar #DroneAttack #ClearSeeingTheWorld

Also Read:  HWPL promotes peace through children

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

WHO Calls Gaza’s Population in Great Danger Due to War
WHO Calls Gaza’s Population in Great Danger Due to War
Posted on
Money back! 61,905 bankers on the street
Money back! 61,905 bankers on the street
Posted on
Software-update: dBpoweramp Music Converter R2023.12.22 – Computer – Downloads
Software-update: dBpoweramp Music Converter R2023.12.22 – Computer – Downloads
Posted on
RISK OF CRUSBING AND COLLAPSING – Zero intervention since December
RISK OF CRUSBING AND COLLAPSING – Zero intervention since December
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News