Russia Drops Drone Over Rostov, Drone Attack Destroys Station in Kherson Ukraine

Governor Vasily Golubev said a drone was shot down by Russian air defense forces, over Rostov Oblast in the early hours of Wednesday (27/12/2023).

Reports of this attack also occurred after a series of Russian attacks on Ukraine, on December 26-27 2023. One of them was a drone attack on a train station in the city of Kherson, Ukraine.

According to Ukrainian officials, at least 50 drones fired at various targets in Ukraine and opened fire on more than 100 citizens, one of which was a train station in Kherson, killing a policeman.

Reporting from the Associated Press News, Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that around 140 civilians were waiting for a train in the regional capital Kherson when the station was attacked. The station appears to be in ruins after being shot down by a Russian drone.

