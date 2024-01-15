Russia has announced that it has sentenced more than 200 Ukrainian prisoners of war

#Russia #announced #sentenced #Ukrainian #prisoners #war
Aa A + A – Reset
Read later
Report an error
It is not known exactly how many Ukrainian soldiers are held in Russian captivity. Most of them were captured during the siege of the port city of Mariupol in 2022.
Report an error
Error text highlighted
Your comment*
Report Sent successfully
Thank you for reporting the error
‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$