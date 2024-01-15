Russia has announced that it has sentenced more than 200 Ukrainian prisoners of war

#Russia #announced #sentenced #Ukrainian #prisoners #war

Aa A + A – Reset

Read later

Report an error

It is not known exactly how many Ukrainian soldiers are held in Russian captivity. Most of them were captured during the siege of the port city of Mariupol in 2022.

Report an error

Error text highlighted

Your comment*

Report Sent successfully

Thank you for reporting the error

‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$