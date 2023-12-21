Russia has deployed a new weapon in Ukraine – here’s what is known about it so far

According to the Russian state news agency TASS, the 2S35 Koalitsiya-SV has entered serial production and is being used in the Special Military Operation Zone, the term Russian sources call the war in Ukraine.

The agency quoted a source who said: “Serial production of Koalicija-SV has started.” It is used in individual cases in the Special Military Operation Zone. Its main purpose is to have a decisive effect on the anti-battery war.”

However, TASS emphasized that it has no official confirmation of this information.

The 2S35 Koalicija-SV boasts a state-of-the-art 152mm 2A88 gun with a rate of fire of over 10 rounds per minute. Modernized automation of target identification, selection and navigation processes is installed in the system. This self-propelled howitzer, developed on the basis of the T-90 tank platform, is designed to fire at various ground targets, including command centers, communication nodes, artillery and mortar batteries, armored vehicles, anti-aircraft and anti-missile defense systems, and enemy forces at a distance of up to 70 km.

The digital displays installed in the 2S35 crew stations are integrated into a unified automated tactical control system that allows maintaining digital communication, round-the-clock surveillance, autonomously setting up firing positions and regulating fire in any weather conditions. The war machine is equipped with fire-on-the-move mode, a task previously unavailable to Russian artillery.

Developed by entities belonging to the Uralvagonzavod conglomerate of the Rostek corporation, Koaliciya-SV was designed by the Central Research Institute Burevestnik and manufactured by the Ural Transport Engineering Plant Uraltransmash.

Howitzer Koalicija-SV debuted in 2015. May 9 At the Victory Day parade, Defense Blog writes.

