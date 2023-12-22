Russia has imposed prison sentences for financing a Ukrainian ultranationalist group

#Russia #imposed #prison #sentences #financing #Ukrainian #ultranationalist #group

Aa A + A – Reset

Report an error

Thousands of Russians have been arrested for protesting against Russia’s full-scale war in Ukraine, and those accused of providing material support to Ukraine face long prison sentences.

Report an error

Error text highlighted

Your comment*

Report Sent successfully

Thank you for reporting the error

‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$