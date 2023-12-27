Russia has warned Japan about the supply of Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine

Relations between Moscow and Tokyo, already difficult, have deteriorated sharply since the 2022 In February, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine. Japan has joined its Western allies in imposing wide-ranging economic sanctions on Russia, according to .

Last week, Japan said it would prepare to send anti-aircraft missiles designed for the Patriot system to the United States after revising its arms export guidelines, the first major revision of Tokyo’s export restrictions in nine years.

/Scanpix Photo/Patriot Air Defense System

While Japan’s new export controls still prevent it from sending weapons to countries at war, they may indirectly benefit Ukraine in its war with Russia by giving the United States additional opportunities to provide military aid to Kyiv.

“The Japanese side is losing control of the weapons with which Washington can now do whatever it wants,” Zakharova said at the weekly briefing. “It cannot be ruled out that, according to the already tested scheme, missiles intended for Patriot will end up in Ukraine.”

Such a scenario would be “interpreted as unequivocally hostile actions against Russia and lead to serious consequences for Japan in the context of bilateral relations,” she said.

Earlier this month, Japan and South Korea launched jets to monitor joint flights of Chinese and Russian bombers and fighter jets near their territories.

Russia and Japan have yet to sign a treaty to formally end post-World War II hostilities over a long-standing territorial dispute over the Pacific islands, known in Japan as the Northern Territories and in Russia as the South Kuril Islands.



Even before the Ukraine conflict, Tokyo complained about the increased deployment of Russian military forces on the islands, which the Soviet Union seized from Japan at the end of World War II.

