Russia is sending more and more soldiers to Kherson, there was a Ukrainian sabotage operation near Belgorod – our Ukrainian war news on Monday

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) provides a loan of 150 million euros to the Ukrainian state-owned electricity company Ukrenergo in order to strengthen the security of energy supply in Ukraine.

The London-based financial institution, which was founded in 1991 to finance the transformation of Central and Eastern European economies, announced on Monday that the loan package supplements the 520 million euros of financing that the bank has disbursed to the Ukrainian company since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine last February.

With the support of Ukrenergo, the EBRD helps to maintain the functionality of the electricity distribution infrastructure in Ukraine and the uninterrupted operation of the power generation equipment, the bank’s statement says.

According to the EBRD’s data, about 50 percent of Ukraine’s power transmission network was destroyed or damaged in Russian attacks last winter. Since then, the workers of the utility service providers have brought the Ukrainian electricity network back into working order, but with the onset of this winter’s cold weather, Russia has resumed its targeted attacks – the London-based financial institution emphasizes in its information on Monday.

The EBRD recalled that it makes all its investments in Ukraine on a risk-sharing basis, with the involvement of donors and partner financiers.

In the case of Ukrenergo financing, Norway undertook a loss risk coverage guarantee, which covers up to 48 percent of the value of the loan package.

Since the beginning of the war, Norway has provided more than 350 million euros in donor support to the energy sectors of Ukraine and other affected countries through the EBRD, according to the bank’s report on Monday.

According to the financial institution, Italy will also supplement the new loan financing of 150 million euros arranged for Ukrenergo with a donation of approximately 10 million euros.

The EBRD recently granted a €200 million loan package to the Ukrainian state gas company Naftohaz as part of a €500 million loan program launched by the bank to strengthen Ukraine’s energy security.

In its Monday briefing on the Ukrenergo financing, the EBRD recalled that its board of directors proposed a capital increase of four billion euros to the governing body made up of shareholder countries and organizations in order to continue the investment and support programs in Ukraine and to finance future reconstruction.

The bank stated that the board of governors will decide on the capital increase proposal “in the very near future”.

The EBRD – Ukraine’s largest institutional investor – shortly after the beginning of the Russian invasion, announced a financing program of at least 3 billion euros for Ukraine for the period 2022-2023, and recently announced that the value of subsidies paid to the Ukrainian real economy had already reached this target in October. value.

In its information on Monday, the bank announced that it provided 1.7 billion euros in financing to Ukraine last year, and the value of this year’s financial support is close to two billion euros, which means that the financing so far already far exceeds the original goal of 3 billion euros. (MTI)