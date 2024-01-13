Russia jails Udaltsov, a Putin critic who supports the war in Ukraine

2024 m. sausius 12 d. 19:04

Sergey Udaltsov

Photo: AP / Scanpix

Sergei Udaltsov, a left-wing critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been detained on suspicion of “justifying terrorism”. His pretrial detention will last until February 15, Interfax news agency reported on Friday.

In court, S. Udaltsov told reporters that the reason for his prosecution were blog posts in which he expressed support for a Marxist debate club in Ufa.

Russia’s domestic intelligence service, the FST, disbanded the club shortly after Russia went to war against Ukraine. Several members were arrested and charged with creating a terrorist organization and attempting a coup d’état.

The FST investigation is ostensibly unrelated to war criticism. Most of the members of the club were Stalinists who supported the war in Ukraine, just like S. Udaltsov. However, he, along with jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny, was in 2011-2013. the leader of the protest movement directed against V. Putin’s return to the Kremlin.

