‘Russia lacks combat power across the entire front for really major actions’

International•28 Jan ’24 4:40 PM•Modified on 28 Jan ’24 8:54 PMAuthor: Thijs Baas

Russia cannot develop sufficient combat power for really major actions in the south of the Donbas, around Avdiivka and Donetsk. Small groups of ten to twenty soldiers are now infiltrating war zones. This changed tactic is visible on the entire front of the war with Ukraine, says Rob de Wijk, founder of the The Hague Center for Strategic Studies (HCSS).

It is good to keep an eye on that development, at the very lowest tactical level. It also clearly shows how the Ukrainians, despite their numerical minority, have managed to largely hold back the Russians, says De Wijk. ‘You can see that the area that Russia occupies is increasing, but what is significant for the battle at the moment is that the tactics are changing. The Russians no longer drive armored personnel carriers into the area, because such a vehicle is bombed.’

“The Ukrainians first did this by banning the Russian fleet from Crimea, allowing grain exports to resume.”

Ukrainian grain infrastructure

With drone attacks on gas terminals in recent weeks, Ukraine is essentially doing to Russia’s oil export infrastructure what the Russians did last year to Ukraine’s grain infrastructure. According to De Wijk, this also indicates that you asymmetrical must act to make real progress. ‘The Ukrainians first did this by removing the Russian fleet from Crimea hello, allowing grain exports to resume. Now they are demolishing Russia’s own energy infrastructure.’

The only problem for Ukraine may be that the country is accused of the same accusation as the Russians: that it is crossing the line for committing war crimes. ‘A lot of that infrastructure has a very important civilian component. Ukraine insists that these attacks are entirely related to the Russian war effort, but to be honest, I don’t believe that.”

Russia cannot develop sufficient combat power for really major actions in the south of the Donbas, around Avdiivka and Donetsk. Small groups of ten to twenty soldiers always infiltrate war zones. (ANP/EPA)

Closed meeting Republicans

The thin line between international support and loss of built-up credit is also visible among Republicans in the United States, says historian Arend Jan Boekestijn. “In a private meeting, Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell took it Trump position about how he absolutely does not want to make a deal on the US-Mexico border and support for Ukraine. ‘They want it all shit of migration to Joe Biden. If that happens, there will be no American support for Ukraine at all.’

It indicates that Trump has only become more powerful since his victory in the Republican primary in New Hampshire, says Boekestijn. Rob de Wijk mainly sees an ‘extremely cynical policy’. “You’re really no good if you dare to take this on yourself at all.” The Pentagon already warned that Ukrainian soldiers at the front could run out of ammunition, just to please Trump talking point in the campaign. De Wijk: ‘Then you are really no good, this is very cynical.’