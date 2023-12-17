Russia made a painful announcement – Portfolio.hu

Alexander Novak, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Vladimir Putin’s chief adviser on oil and gas issues, stated that the country

plans to cut production beyond the already accepted 300,000 barrels per day reduction in December

– this information was reported by the Interfax news agency.

We can see a particularly steep decline in the price of oil recently, as the dominant narrative in the oil market is that global demand (due to China’s economic problems) is falling and US oil inventories are at record levels.

THEY COULD LEAD TO AN OVERSUPPLY ENVIRONMENT,

as a result of which the oil price has already fallen by almost 16 percent since the local peak in September.

Despite the fact that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies announced new production cuts at the end of November, the Russians have brought forward the implementation of this; however, it appears that the price-setting power of the cartel is decreasingbecause Brent did not react sharply to the announcement at the end of November and the downward trend did not reverse, so the challenge for the group is becoming more and more difficult”to balance” the market. In this regard, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at the beginning of December that OPEC+ may take additional measures if the November agreement is not sufficient for the market “to balance“, and now the politician has fulfilled his promise.

Cover image source: Getty Images

Leave a Reply

