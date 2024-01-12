Russia mocks US claims about Moscow using North Korean missiles to attack Ukraine

Russia mocked the United States for claiming that Moscow used North Korean missiles to attack Ukraine. Photo/REUTERS

NEW YORK Russia teased United States of America (US) who claimed that Moscow used missiles North Korea (North Korea) to attack various targets in Ukraine.

Russia’s Permanent Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya called Washington a disseminator of false information over the claim.

Washington previously accused Russia of buying North Korean ballistic missiles and using them in mass attacks on targets in Ukraine in December and again last week.

In remarks last Thursday, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby condemned what he claimed was a “significant and concerning escalation”. Washington’s allies later raised the issue at a UN Security Council briefing on Ukraine.

Nebenzya dismissed the accusations, citing statements by Ukrainian officials. Yuri Ignat, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, said on national television that there was no forensic evidence to confirm the US claim.

“It turns out that the United States deliberately imitated false information without providing direct information to the parties involved,” said Nebenzya in a UNSC briefing, as quoted from RTFriday (12/1/2024).

North Korea is under UN sanctions, which include an arms embargo, for developing nuclear weapons and intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).

Moscow and Pyongyang have stated that while they have good relations, their cooperation does not cross those lines, contrary to Western claims.

