Russia reduced exports, oil prices rise ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – World

Oil prices rose nearly a percent in Asian trade today, supported by lower Russian exports and Houthi attacks on ships passing through the southern Red Sea, reported, citing BTA.

North Sea Brent futures, which benchmark the European market, added 69 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $77.24 a barrel.

U.S. light crude for January delivery was up 65 cents, or 0.9 percent, at $72.08 a barrel.

Both varieties broke their several-week slide on Friday, after the Federal Reserve a day earlier fueled hopes that it would start gradually cutting interest rates early next year.

Russia announced yesterday that it is cutting its exports by another 50,000 barrels a day in another attempt by one of the world’s biggest producers of black gold to support global oil prices. It comes after Moscow canceled nearly two-thirds of shipments from its ports on Friday due to storms and previously scheduled maintenance.

At the same time, the world’s largest container shipping companies such as MSC and AP Moller-Maersk announced that they were temporarily suspending the passage of their ships through the Suez Canal and the Red Sea due to the frequent attacks by the Houthi rebels.

