Russia responds to Romania’s demands to recover the Treasure with an Army propaganda documentary: “You owe us”

Leonid Brezhnev and Nicolae Ceaușescu, in Bucharest (1976). Photo: Profimedia Images

Russia responds with a documentary to Romania’s repeated requests for the return of the treasure from Moscow. It was made by Zvezda, the Russian army television. Conclusion: They have no treasure to give back, in fact Romania owes Russia. A month ago, the governor of the National Bank, Mugur Isărescu, announced the launch of an international lobby, through which the BNR will organize several events to reaffirm “especially at the international level, that Romania has a fully valid claim on its deposit of gold evacuated to Moscow in 1916-1917”.

– “September 3, 1965. A Romanian government delegation arrives in Moscow, led by the general secretary of the Central Committee of the Romanian Communist Party, Nicolae Ceaușescu. But from the first meeting with the Soviet delegation led by Leonid Brezhnev, the Romanians literally amazed him. They unexpectedly demanded the return of the Romanian Treasury, which, according to them, has been in Moscow for almost 50 years”.

-„Brezhnev jumped up and said: «What gold? We don’t know of any gold. What kind of gold is it about?”. Brezhnev said according to the Romanian protocol of the meeting, that the Romanians owe the Soviet Union more than we owe the Romanians. Since 1917, the Romanians owe us about 300 million dollars, so about 274 tons of gold.”

-„And the damages that the Romanians caused to the Soviet Union in the Second World War, according to Brezhnev, amounted to an amount that was 100 times greater than the one we are talking about today. The compensation paid by Romania to the USSR compared to the value of the damage was only symbolic”.

-„In 1986, the Soviet Union cumulatively transferred approximately 64 tons of gold to Romania”.

-„The Russian side is still convinced that during the Soviet period Romania recovered all its works of art and historical values. As for the gold, its value was included in the amount of Romanian reparations owed to the USSR after the Second World War. Archival documents show that, in general, Romania still owed a debt to the Soviet Union”.

-„All the evidence is there, that Romania owes us”.

Isărescu: The original documents have been in the vault of the BNR governor since 1922

Mugur Isărescu, the governor of the BNR: “This year, we proposed to organize several events to reaffirm, especially internationally, that Romania has a fully valid right of claim from a historical and legal point of view over its gold deposit evacuated to Moscow in 1916-1917.

Our main concern, at the NBR, was to make known the documents we have regarding this issue. I am referring to the original documents, I emphasize original because at the beginning they were even disputed that they were original, gathered in the special file that has been kept in the vault of the governor of the BNR since 1922 and the file was passed from hand to hand, from one governor to another another, from 1922, including during the communist period”.

Pîrvulescu: We will not be able to recover the Treasury from this regime

Cristian Pîrvulescu, political scientist: “Always, whether we’re talking about the Soviet Union, whether we’re talking about Russia and Yeltsin and Putin, they have refused to accept that they have a debt to us. During the First World War, when the Romanian authorities had to retreat to Iasi, when there was a risk that the Germans would break the front from Mărășești-Mărăști-Oituz, the decision was made that the gold, which the BNR had, be transferred to Russia . She was our ally, then came the Revolution of 1917, the February revolution, then the Bolshevik Revolution, and the Bolsheviks confiscated the gold. I had no debt whatsoever. It is about an action with bad will, because Lenin thought so at the time, we did not insist permanently. We were able to recover the Goldilocks, part of the Treasury, from the artworks, but still the gold remained there.

The fact that they are trying to prove now that our war debts, reparations, after draining Romania’s economy, destroyed Romania. Romania, for more than a decade after 1945, functioned only to pay this debt. All Romanian oil, at the time when Romania was the first oil producer in the world, went to Russia. Romanian factories took the road of Russia. We are told that we have not paid our debts to Russia. It’s offensive. It is yet another offense that Russia brings to Romania.

Does he feel the need to answer Mugur Isărescu? It’s a good thing. It means we matter. Because if we didn’t matter, they wouldn’t have answered us. Am I making a propaganda film? It means that they need to convince their countrymen that they still have some right over them. Do they want to challenge us? Vladimir Putin responded, when it was stated – he made many comments – that the question of attacking some NATO states would arise, that it is absurd. And it is absurd. In fact, Russia is in a difficult moment. We won’t be able to recover the Treasury from this regime, but we don’t know what will come next.”

