Russia summons Finnish ambassador over new US defense pact, vows to ‘take necessary steps’

2023. december 19. – 12:34

A Ukrainian artillery brigade fires a Swedish-made Archer self-propelled gun at Russian positions in the Donetsk region on December 16, 2023 – Photo: Thomas Peter /

Our summary of the most important events of the Russian-Ukrainian war on Monday. The most important Monday news by clicking here you can read it.

The board of governors of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) approved the capital increase of 4 billion euros requested by the board of the financial institution to continue the support programs in Ukraine. The EBRD’s board of directors indicated in May that it expects to request a capital increase from the governing board of the 72 member countries as well as the European Union and the European Investment Bank (EIB) in order to systematically share the risks of Ukrainian financing in the coming years – that is, without the involvement of external donations and guarantees continue to support Ukraine. The EBRD is Ukraine’s largest institutional investor. Last year, it provided 1.7 billion euros in financing to Ukraine, and the value of this year’s financial support is close to two billion euros. According to the EBRD, the latest estimate based on war damage in the first full year after the Russian attack suggests that the cost of reconstruction in Ukraine could reach $411 billion. (MTI)

Russia summoned the Finnish ambassador in Moscow because of the new defense pact with the USA. The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Russian officials informed the ambassador that Moscow would “take the necessary measures against aggressive decisions by Finland and NATO allies,” namely against the growing NATO military presence near Finland-Russia. “The responsibility that the zone of good-neighborly relations in the region has turned into a zone of possible confrontation lies entirely with the current Finnish authorities,” emphasized the Russian Foreign Ministry. The purpose of the defense agreement with the United States is to provide rapid military assistance to Finland, which shares a 1,340 km long common border with Russia, in the event of a conflict. The agreement lists 15 facilities and areas in Finland where the US military can have unhindered access and store military equipment and ammunition, including four air bases and a military port. The United States has similar agreements with many Eastern European countries. (, Sky News)

According to the UN human rights chief, there are indications that Russian forces have committed major war crimes in Ukraine. Violations include the summary execution of civilians in 142 cases, as well as enforced disappearances, torture and ill-treatment of detainees, including sexual violence. Russia has strongly denied committing atrocities or targeting civilians in Ukraine. (Sky News)

The Russian air defense shot down a drone near Moscow, the mayor of the city, Sergey Sobyanin, announced. There were no reports of casualties, but flights were restricted at two Moscow airports. (Guardians)

Two people were killed, and residential buildings and shops were also damaged in the night attacks in Zaporizhzhya, Kherson and Donetsk counties. (Guardians)

South Korea’s Hyundai Motor sells its Russian plant, incurring a loss of $219 million. Production at the plant has been suspended since March 2022. The company announced that it intends to transfer its assets at the St. Petersburg plant to the Russian Art-Finance, and would also include a repurchase option in the transaction. The store would be closed by December 28. In May, Volkswagen also sold shares in its assets to Art-Finance. ()

“Britain and France will support Ukraine as long as necessary,” British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said after meeting his French counterpart Catherine Colonna in Paris. Cameron asked the West to be patient about the pace of Ukraine’s military advance. (Guardians)

In a detailed article, with the help of university professor Colonel István Resperger, we presented the reasons why the Ukrainian counter-offensive launched at the beginning of the summer did not bring the expected successes, what is happening now on the Ukrainian fronts, and what the opposing troops can expect with the onset of winter. You can read our analysis by clicking here.

