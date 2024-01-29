Russia, The war in Ukraine | Criticized Russian nude party – blacklisted by the EU

Two years into the Ukraine war, Vladimir Putin’s propaganda apparatus continues to work at full capacity.

Among the very foremost is Jekaterina Mizulina, leader of the “Safe Internet League”. Together with the Russian government, they have worked for more internet censorship in Russia.

On Monday, the EU introduced new sanctions against four Russians and one organisation. This list includes Mizulina, her organization and three people employed by the Russian judiciary.

Putin’s censorship champion

The sanctions involve the freezing of assets. The supply of funds or financial resources that serve those on the list is also prohibited. In addition, a travel ban to the EU applies to the persons listed.

In recent months, Mizulina has come out harshly against several people in Russian society. Including a Russian 15-year-old and a much-discussed nude party at a nightclub in Moscow.

The party took place on December 20, where several Russian celebrities paid tribute to the Red Hot Chili Peppers single “Fight Like A Brave” at a night club in the capital.

Among the photos shared on Instagram was a photo of a Russian rapper wearing only a sock over his penis.

– Such parties are a shot in the foot for the entire policy promoted by the state, Mizulina said at the time.

15-year-old rapper jailed

She and several others believed that the very lightly dressed party and the videos from it broke with the conservative values ​​that Putin’s government wants to promote in the country.

According to Dansk TV 2, she has also led a campaign against the 15-year-old Russian rapper Baby Melo, who was recently arrested for swearing during a concert. In addition, another rapper was arrested during the concert.

According to the Danish newspaper, the police should have intervened in the cases shortly after Mizulina posted them on social media.

The 15-year-old rapper first incurred the wrath of Mizulina this summer, when he released the song “Solaris” in which he sings:

“The secret behind my success is that I sell cannabis”.

Thus, Mizulina reported the 15-year-old to the Russian authorities and accused him of promoting drugs, writes the Danish newspaper.

Repeatedly after that, she also allegedly let herself be annoyed by the rapper.

She has repeatedly posted to her 550,000 followers on Telegram. Where she asked, among other things, that Baby Melo’s parents should lose their parental rights.

