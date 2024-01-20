Russia to consider confiscating assets of military critics

#Russia #confiscating #assets #military #critics

Shortly after the 2022 Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February, Moscow has criminalized criticism of the military and detained thousands of opponents of the war. The new draft law, which, according to state media, is said to be supported by all major parliamentary factions, will be submitted to the lower house of the Russian parliament, the State Duma, on Monday, Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said.

“All those who are trying to destroy and betray Russia should receive the deserved punishment and compensate the country with their wealth,” he wrote on the Telegram network.

According to V. Volodin, this measure is intended to punish “scumbags” who “pour dirt on our country, soldiers and officers serving in a special military operation.”

The charge of spreading “false information” about the army already carries a maximum sentence of up to 15 years in prison. Authorities use these accusations to suppress dissent.

According to the laws adopted in the country, unofficial information about the attack in Ukraine can be recognized as “false” and its dissemination can be punished.

A Russian human rights activist was sentenced to three years in prison on Thursday after a court found him guilty of “discrediting” the Russian military in a social media post.