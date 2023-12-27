Russia warns Japan of “serious consequences” over Patriot exports to the US |

#Russia #warns #Japan #consequences #Patriot #exports #

On December 27, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zakharova (pictured) said that if Japan were to provide Ukraine with the Patriot surface-to-air missile system, it would have “serious consequences” for bilateral relations. Photographed in October 2015 in Moscow (2023 /Maxim Shemetov)

MOSCOW () – Russia’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zakharova said on the 27th that Japan’s decision to export the Patriot surface-to-air missile system to the United States would result in “serious consequences” if Japan were to provide it to Ukraine. He warned that he would bear the consequences.

The Japanese government has decided to partially revise the “Three Principles for Transfer of Defense Equipment,” which sets rules for the export of weapons, and to export the Patriot surface-to-air missile system to the United States. Even after the amendment, arms exports to countries involved in international conflicts are still not permitted, but exports to the United States could increase the United States’ ability to provide arms to Ukraine, thereby indirectly benefiting Ukraine.

“Japan has lost control over its weapons, and now the U.S. government can do whatever it wants,” Spokeswoman Zakharova said at a regular briefing.

He added that it cannot be ruled out that the final destination of Japan’s Patriot exports could be Ukraine, adding that such a scenario “could clearly be interpreted as an act of hostility against Russia and would lead to serious consequences for Japan in bilateral relations.” said.

*For related information, please see the “Related Content” menu on the right side of the screen.

Also Read:  Adelaide Strikers def Sydney Thunder in Big Bash league scorecard, highlights, news, Matt Short man of the match, catch

Our Code of Conduct: Thomson “Principles of Trust”

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Russia warns Japan of “serious consequences” over Patriot exports to the US |
Russia warns Japan of “serious consequences” over Patriot exports to the US |
Posted on
Horrifying data: Hundreds of fatalities in 24 hours of Israeli attacks on Gaza
Horrifying data: Hundreds of fatalities in 24 hours of Israeli attacks on Gaza
Posted on
Chinese manufacturer BYD almost replaces Tesla as the largest seller of electric cars | Economy
Chinese manufacturer BYD almost replaces Tesla as the largest seller of electric cars | Economy
Posted on
AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT, RX 7700 and RX 7800 appear in registration list – Computer – News
AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT, RX 7700 and RX 7800 appear in registration list – Computer – News
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News