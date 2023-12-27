Russia warns Japan of “serious consequences” over Patriot exports to the US

#Russia #warns #Japan #consequences #Patriot #exports #

On December 27, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zakharova (pictured) said that if Japan were to provide Ukraine with the Patriot surface-to-air missile system, it would have “serious consequences” for bilateral relations. Photographed in October 2015 in Moscow (2023 /Maxim Shemetov)

MOSCOW () – Russia’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zakharova said on the 27th that Japan’s decision to export the Patriot surface-to-air missile system to the United States would result in “serious consequences” if Japan were to provide it to Ukraine. He warned that he would bear the consequences.

The Japanese government has decided to partially revise the “Three Principles for Transfer of Defense Equipment,” which sets rules for the export of weapons, and to export the Patriot surface-to-air missile system to the United States. Even after the amendment, arms exports to countries involved in international conflicts are still not permitted, but exports to the United States could increase the United States’ ability to provide arms to Ukraine, thereby indirectly benefiting Ukraine.

“Japan has lost control over its weapons, and now the U.S. government can do whatever it wants,” Spokeswoman Zakharova said at a regular briefing.

He added that it cannot be ruled out that the final destination of Japan’s Patriot exports could be Ukraine, adding that such a scenario “could clearly be interpreted as an act of hostility against Russia and would lead to serious consequences for Japan in bilateral relations.” said.

*For related information, please see the “Related Content” menu on the right side of the screen.

Our Code of Conduct: Thomson “Principles of Trust”