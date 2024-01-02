Russian and Chinese agents identify, will they not detect a young man with an arsenal of weapons? Paroubek has serious doubts

#Russian #Chinese #agents #identify #detect #young #man #arsenal #weapons #Paroubek #doubts

Mr. Engineer, what do you think about the Christmas speech of Prime Minister Fiala, who talked about the fact that the worst is behind us, that we basically have a year of hope ahead of us…

The Prime Minister probably cannot say anything else. Another thing is what the reality will be. The fact is that inflation will certainly not be as high as it was in previous years, but there will be some. And above all, the prices will not return until 2021. In those years 2022-2023, the increase in inflation was somewhere around 20-25 percent in total, even if the statistics were different. In the next year, we can expect a certain increase in inflation as well, these quantities add up and people’s living standards will continue to decline. So either the prime minister does not understand it, or he understands it partially, which is what I would be inclined to do. And someone told him he had to be optimistic, so they prepared these formulations for him. But it’s not true.

So is shadow minister Karel Havlíček right, for example, that Prime Minister Fiala is detached from ordinary people and refuses to accept responsibility for the current situation?

I think it might be more like what I say. Karel Havlíček sees it, of course, primarily as an opposition politician. I say this as an economist. But if I were to speak as an opposition politician, then certainly the detachment of this government and this prime minister from the problems of ordinary people is huge. This government relies on its, let’s say, a quarter of the population being happy with the way it is now. They have no special economic problems, no problems with their expenses, they don’t have to count as much, or at all. And the foreign policy of the state seems to them to be completely pedantic and brilliant, including, I would say, an almost too much vassal orientation towards the United States and Brussels. So these people are happy. Well, those two thirds of people have their own bigger or smaller problems. And actually, if we’re going to be completely open, we’re talking about millions of people who are either below the poverty line or close to the poverty line.

Photo gallery: – Looking back at the year 2023

So let’s talk specifically about what awaits us from the new year as part of the consolidation package…

The consolidation package is of course pro-inflationary in nature. And at the same time, it will further decrease people’s purchasing power. It should have an anti-inflationary effect, but as retail turnover continues to fall, the population’s consumption will fall, so less will be produced, and of course this will lead to pressure on the market. So I think it’s fundamental that both population consumption and public consumption will be limited.

We wrote:

Let’s return to the tragedy that took place just before Christmas at the Faculty of Philosophy. So far, we have only seen similar craziness in the news from other countries. What has changed so much, how to explain that something like this happened here too?

I think it’s largely a failure of the system that either the intelligence services or the police should have set up. Because I can’t imagine how it is possible, in a normally functioning state, where the intelligence services, known snoopers, are able to identify that we are surrounded by Russian and Chinese agents, and yet not be able to detect that some young man, probably with mental problems , he built up an entire arsenal of weapons in a short period of time. That he was even able to place these weapons on one of the faculties of Charles University. That he placed them there and then even used them. So that’s a big fail, I think it shouldn’t quite go through and fit. In my view, it would need a House of Commons commission of inquiry because it is a systemic problem, starting with the Home Secretary, through the police, probably down to the intelligence services. And it would be wrong for GIBS, who took on the investigation into who was at fault, to sweep this under the carpet. Because then again some weak mind will take advantage of a hole in that system that obviously exists, build an arsenal and then use it. And that’s wrong. So, even according to the response to the terrible act among some, as I call the weak-minded, it is obvious that the man can find followers. And that would be very wrong. Because innocent people would die.

Photogallery: – Murderous shooter eliminated

Photogallery: – The second day after the rampage

From some places, there is some surprise that the police evacuated only the faculty building in Celetná before the terrible event. In your opinion, should the police have acted differently?

That was the first thing that surprised me when I heard it. For one thing, they occupied a building that, from my point of view, is secondary. I also know it, because I have spoken there several times, so I know that it is such a detached building. But the main building of the Faculty of Philosophy is simply on Palach Square. And if they had the news and if they had the capacity, as I think the police have the capacity, especially when some serious crime is expected, then they should have occupied both of these buildings. This is obviously a mistake, and GIBS should objectively evaluate where it originated. Of course, the regular cops, they go where they’re told. But where are they to be told, the commanders, possibly the intervention commander and those here are simply to blame, I don’t know if they made a mistake, but in any case it was a mistake that may have cost more human lives.

And we also need to return to the role of some media. As I found out with surprise, so as not to name the journalists of Seznam Zprávy directly, the so-called investigators, they were already reporting the details of the attack on the Faculty of Philosophy when it was taking place. Then, after the end, they apologized that they could defacto give tips directly to the shooter, that students are placed on such and such a ledge. This is simply something that goes against journalistic ethics and is actually dangerous, it endangers people’s lives. The person who did this should be disqualified from being a journalist.

We wrote:

Were you surprised by the information that the shooter from the university is also responsible for the recent murders in Klánovický les?

Questionnaire

Does Petr Fiala represent the Czech Republic well?

voted: 50250 people

That surprised me a little. It looks a little weird. I confess that I don’t really believe in such things, that shooting would happen there and then in a few days somewhere else. And that the shooter would…. I don’t mean that someone fakes some goodbye letters. But at first glance, it seems as if the police want to make their job easier. But we will see that in the coming weeks. Because the murder in Klánovický les seemed at first glance to be without motive, so of course it is difficult to track down such a murderer. But if another murder without a motive appears in a few weeks, somewhere around Prague, or even in the Czech Republic, it will strengthen my opinion that the police here want to make their work easier. But it can be completely different. Of course, I wish it was the way the police say it is.

A great discussion was sparked by the discovery that on the day the tragedy took place at the university, according to media reports, “Jureček’s” ministry was hosting a party. How to comment on it?

This is just completely unbelievable. If people were gathering there, then that’s the excuse – they were already there, so we didn’t drive them away… I remember, for example, that when I was supposed to fly to Israel on a state visit as prime minister and the then Israeli prime minister had serious health problems, if we they communicated that, even though it was at the last minute, we weren’t flying anywhere. We just left the plane. And that was a state visit. But here some people wanted to play the trumpet and didn’t want to look at anything else. And that’s sad. The minister should have just intervened.

Let’s also look abroad – the “liberal democrats’ double standard”. This is the title of your comment on the vasevec.cz website regarding the upcoming presidential elections in America. Can you please break it down for our readers as well?

Questionnaire

Do you agree that the SPOLU coalition is going to the European elections together?

voted: 36981 people

A double standard was created here. What some of our political allies are doing is perfectly fine… If I look at Israel, unfortunately, there are already about twenty thousand dead civilians. Certainly no one feels sorry for the dead fighters of the Hamas movement, but when it comes to civilians who are not sure of their lives, it is truly scandalous. And on the other hand, powdery mildew in Ukraine is counted. Sometime a month ago, Kiev said that since the beginning of the war, in terms of civilian casualties, there were about 10 thousand. So when I compare these two numbers, they are actually incomparable in a way. In one case, the fighting goes on for two and a half months, and in the other one and three quarters of a year. The war in Gaza really is a war largely against the civilian population. So some quick peaceful solution would also need to be found. Because, as it turns out, the Hamas movement is a much tougher nut to crack than it seemed at the beginning of the retaliation operation for Hamas attacks on Israel.

And if we also look at what is happening around Donald Trump, around the upcoming elections…

Yes, when it comes to former President Trump, I have never been a big fan of him. But I have to say that I wish him more and more success. Because already in the second state, if there has been no further change, they actually prohibit him from participating in the elections. In one case, it is a primary election. So this is really a situation that is serious. Of course, he will appeal to the Supreme Court of the United States, because these are local authorities, local authorities. In one case, the Supreme Court of Colorado, and in the other, even some office of the governor of the state concerned. So he appeals to the Supreme Court of the United States, and there it is practical for him that he appointed some of the judges and that the conservative judges have the upper hand there. So in this case, I think it’s in the interest of liberty that they will undoubtedly decide that the decisions that are coming and will come from some of the states that are controlled by Democrats are simply not consistent with the Constitution of the United States.

We wrote:

Did you like this article?

You can support the independence of our editorial office with a monetary donation of any amount by bank transfer to the following account:

131-981500247/0100

The QR code contains payment information, determine the amount yourself.

Are you a politician? Post whatever you want without editing. Register HERE. Are you a reader and want to communicate with your representatives? Register HERE. advertisement

author: David Hora