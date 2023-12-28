Russian Celebrities’ Half-Naked Party Amid War Triggers Strong Reaction

#Russian #Celebrities #HalfNaked #Party #War #Triggers #Strong #Reaction

MOSCOW, KOMPAS.com – A rapper who attended a celebrity party wearing only socks to hide his private parts has been jailed for 15 days.

Sponsors of several well-known Russian artists also terminated their contracts. President Vladimir Putin was reportedly not happy with the rapper’s reckless actions.

A “nearly naked” party at a nightclub in Moscow was held at a time when Russia was at war with Ukraine.

Reporting from , the authorities are pushing an increasingly conservative social agenda in this regard.

A video clip showing Putin’s spokesman listening to an explanation from one of the stars present has circulated online.

Baza, a news outlet known to have ties to security services, reported that troops fighting in Ukraine were among the first to complain after seeing the footage.

Photos of the event have reached Putin who appears unimpressed.

Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s spokesman, on Wednesday (27/12/2023) asked journalists to forgive him for not commenting publicly on the developing scandal.

“Let you and I be the only people in this country who do not discuss this topic,” he added.

Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for Russia’s Foreign Ministry, said the events had tarnished those who took part.

But it stressed that they now have a chance to improve.

Strong reactions from authorities, pro-Kremlin lawmakers and bloggers, state media and Orthodox Church groups have dominated headlines for days, crowding out stories about rising egg prices and inflation.

The party, held at Mutabor nightclub, Moscow on December 21, was organized by blogger Anastasia (Nastya) Ivleeva and attended by famous singers in skimpy outfits who have been guest stars on state TV entertainment programs for many years.

