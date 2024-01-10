Russian citizens were given sufficient time to issue a new residence permit, emphasizes the representative of the Ministry of Interior

#Russian #citizens #sufficient #time #issue #residence #permit #emphasizes #representative #Ministry #Interior

The court will continue to consider the case on January 11 at 10, during which the invited persons will be questioned further.

It has already been reported that the representative of the Saeima, Vilnis Vītoliņš, stated at the court hearing that the specified restrictions are set by law and the norm complies with the principle of proportionality. He believes that people have been given enough time to settle the new requirements and submit the necessary documents to get a new residence permit.

In the opinion of the representative of the Saeima, the disputed norm fully complies with Article 91, sentence 1 of the Constitution.

Language is a means of communication, with the help of which a person has the opportunity to receive information and answers to questions. Russia uses the Russian language to spread propaganda. The case of Ukraine also shows that loyal members of society are vital to protect the country’s territory, therefore, the demand for knowledge of the Latvian language in Latvia is also logical, because the national language serves to ensure the indivisibility of the country.

It is important to take into account that all the applicants are former non-citizens of Latvia who voluntarily accepted Russian citizenship, thereby agreeing that they are foreigners in Latvia and probably support Russian policy, Vītoliņš states, adding that they had the opportunity to integrate in Latvian society, but they had not done it.

He also points to the Russian security doctrine, which calls for the protection of Russian citizens in the world, and it was this doctrine that was the basis for launching the invasion of Georgia and later Ukraine. That is why the norm is not directed at identical cases