Russian drones were also launched against Ukraine on New Year’s Eve

#Russian #drones #launched #Ukraine #Years #Eve

2023. december 31. – 20:09

The Russian drone attack against Ukraine did not abate on New Year’s Eve either. Dozens of suicide drones were spotted in the sky across the country, Unian wrote.

Air raids were ordered in eight counties, mainly in the eastern and southern parts of the country. However, there have also been reports that Sahid drones of Iranian origin are heading west through Kyiv County, towards Vinnytsia and Ternopil.

Explosions are heard in Herzon county near the county seat of the same name on the bank of the Dnieper, on the left bank of which Russian forces are stationed.

At seven o’clock in the evening Hungarian time, a national air alert was ordered after a MiG-31 interceptor fighter jet, which can also carry Kinzsal missiles, took off near Mozdok in the North Caucasus, and ballistic missiles started heading northwest from Crimea.

No collisions were reported. The attack is part of the air strike two days earlier, which used rockets and drones to kill 31 people across the country. Ukraine responded by targeting Belgorod, Russia, where 14 people died. Russia called the attack a crime, after which it promised a retaliatory strike – without mentioning that the Belgorod attack was triggered by a Russian airstrike against Ukraine.

You can read more about the attacks at the end of the year and what Telex has seen in Ukraine over the past year in our large-scale compilation here.

From our partners

Follow us on Facebook too!

From our partners