Russian embassy reopens in Burkina Faso

Russia reopened its embassy in Burkina Faso, which it had closed in 1992, thus seeking rapprochement with the country in the Sahel region governed by a military regime since last year, and which has sought to diversify its partners since its break with the France.

“Today, we are participating in the ceremony of resumption of activities at the Russian embassy in Ouagadougou”, declared the Russian ambassador to Côte d’Ivoire accredited in Burkina Faso, Alexei Saltykov, at the reopening of the chancellery in the early afternoon of this Thursday.

The Russian diplomat, who until now resided in Abidjan but has been making regular trips to Ouagadougou in recent months, added that he would initially head the diplomatic mission in Burkina until an ambassador was appointed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The ceremony was attended by the Prime Minister of Burkina Faso, Appolinaire Joachimson Kyélèm de Tambéla, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Burkina Faso, Karamoko Jean-Marie Traoré, other members of the government and the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Burkina Faso, as noted by an AFP journalist.

The Ouagadougou embassy in Moscow reopened in 2013 after being closed in 1996.

In turn, Burkina Faso’s head of diplomacy, Karamoko Jean-Marie Traoré, assured at the ceremony that the closure of the Russian embassy 31 years ago did not put an end to “cooperation” between the two countries, which includes “the training of several our executives.”

