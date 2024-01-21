Russian hackers breached Microsoft to find out what the company knows about them

#Russian #hackers #breached #Microsoft #find #company

Microsoft revealed that a group of hackers (hackers), sponsored by the Russian government, hacked some company email accounts, including those of “senior leadership team and employees in our cybersecurity, legal and other functions” to try to discover information about themselves.

Wouldn’t you like to know what the tech giants know about you? This is exactly what Russian government hackers want too. Microsoft said the hacker group it calls Midnight Blizzard, also known as APT29 or Cozy Bear, hacked some team members’ email accounts.

APT29 is widely believed to be a Russian hacking group responsible for a number of high-profile attacks, such as those against SolarWinds in 2019, the Democratic National Committee in 2015, and many more.

Hackers hack Microsoft to only know about themselves

Interestingly, hackers didn’t go after customer data or the traditional business information they typically seek. They wanted to know more about themselves or, more specifically, wanted to know what Microsoft knows about themaccording to the company.

The investigation indicates that they were initially targeting email accounts to obtain information related to Midnight Blizzard itself.

The company wrote in a post on its blog.

According to Microsoft, the hackers used a “password spray” – essentially brute force – against a legacy account and then used that account’s permissions “to access a very small percentage of Microsoft corporate email accounts.”

Microsoft did not reveal how many email accounts were breached, nor exactly what information the hackers accessed or stole. Microsoft seized on the news of this hack to talk about how it will move forward to become safer.

For Microsoft, this incident highlighted the urgent need to act even more quickly. We will act immediately to apply our current security standards to legacy Microsoft systems and internal business processes, even when these changes may cause disruptions to existing business processes. This will likely cause some level of disruption as we adapt to this new reality, but this is a necessary step, and just the first of several we will take to adopt this philosophy.

The company wrote.

Read too: