Russian hackers breached Microsoft to find out what the company knows about them

#Russian #hackers #breached #Microsoft #find #company

Microsoft revealed that a group of hackers (hackers), sponsored by the Russian government, hacked some company email accounts, including those of “senior leadership team and employees in our cybersecurity, legal and other functions” to try to discover information about themselves.

Wouldn’t you like to know what the tech giants know about you? This is exactly what Russian government hackers want too. Microsoft said the hacker group it calls Midnight Blizzard, also known as APT29 or Cozy Bear, hacked some team members’ email accounts.

APT29 is widely believed to be a Russian hacking group responsible for a number of high-profile attacks, such as those against SolarWinds in 2019, the Democratic National Committee in 2015, and many more.

Hackers hack Microsoft to only know about themselves

Interestingly, hackers didn’t go after customer data or the traditional business information they typically seek. They wanted to know more about themselves or, more specifically, wanted to know what Microsoft knows about themaccording to the company.

The investigation indicates that they were initially targeting email accounts to obtain information related to Midnight Blizzard itself.

The company wrote in a post on its blog.

According to Microsoft, the hackers used a “password spray” – essentially brute force – against a legacy account and then used that account’s permissions “to access a very small percentage of Microsoft corporate email accounts.”

Microsoft did not reveal how many email accounts were breached, nor exactly what information the hackers accessed or stole. Microsoft seized on the news of this hack to talk about how it will move forward to become safer.

For Microsoft, this incident highlighted the urgent need to act even more quickly. We will act immediately to apply our current security standards to legacy Microsoft systems and internal business processes, even when these changes may cause disruptions to existing business processes.

This will likely cause some level of disruption as we adapt to this new reality, but this is a necessary step, and just the first of several we will take to adopt this philosophy.

The company wrote.

Also Read:  Krzysztof Kwiatkowski is a guest of Talks at 7:00 on RMF FM and Radio RMF24

Read too:

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Be the Cure: a clinical trial campaign made available nationwide
Be the Cure: a clinical trial campaign made available nationwide
Posted on
Emily in Paris actress Ashley Park in intensive care after septic shock, ‘several organs affected’ | Show
Emily in Paris actress Ashley Park in intensive care after septic shock, ‘several organs affected’ | Show
Posted on
YB and St.Gallen won their matches lackluster 1-0
YB and St.Gallen won their matches lackluster 1-0
Posted on
Readers’ column: They want us to do drugs
Readers’ column: They want us to do drugs
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News