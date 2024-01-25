Russian Military Plane Crashes, Dozens of Ukrainian Prisoners of War Killed

#Russian #Military #Plane #Crashes #Dozens #Ukrainian #Prisoners #War #Killed

Moscow –

A Russian military plane crashed in Belgorod on the border with Ukraine. Dozens of Ukrainian soldiers who were held by Russia as prisoners of war and who were on the plane have reportedly died.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the 65 captured Ukrainian soldiers were on an Ilyushin-76 military plane bound for Belgorod for a prisoner exchange.

All passengers on board the military plane that crashed in the Belgorod region died, local governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

“A transport plane crashed in the Korochansky district. It crashed in a field near the village. All passengers died,” wrote Gladkov on Telegram, Wednesday (24/01).

The Ria Novosti news agency said that apart from the 65 detainees, there were nine other people on board the plane, including six crew members.

Ukrainian officials, quoted on the Ukrainska Pravda website, said the plane was carrying missiles for Russia’s S-300 air defense system. The official’s statement did not mention prisoners of war.

Until now it is not known why the plane crashed.

What is the chronology of the plane crash incident?

Videos shared on social media show a plane crashing followed by an explosion and fireball near the village of Yablonovo, 70 km northeast of the city of Belgorod, on Wednesday (24/01) at around 11.00 local time.

The governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said the plane crashed in a field near a residential area and everyone on board died.

Russian news agencies quoted the Russian Defense Ministry as saying there were 74 people on board the plane including 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war who Moscow said would be part of a prisoner exchange.

Until now, there has been no independent confirmation of this.

BBC

Later, the chairman of the Russian parliament’s defense committee claimed there was a second plane in the air carrying another 80 Ukrainian prisoners, but the plane, he said, had turned around.

Some Ukrainian media initially suggested that the Il-76 may have been shot down by Ukrainian forces, but these reports were later deleted.

Ukrainian officials told BBC Ukraine that they did not have accurate information regarding the incident and that they were investigating the incident.

The Ukrainian government agency handling prisoners of war warned that Russia was “actively conducting special information operations against Ukraine, aimed at destabilizing Ukrainian society.”

Andrei Kartapolov, chairman of the Russian parliament’s defense committee, claimed that there was a second plane in the air carrying 80 Ukrainian prisoners, although the plane later changed course.

“Now there is no talk of another prisoner exchange,” Kartapolov told Russian TV.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin was aware of the crash but declined to provide further details.

A nationwide air raid warning was briefly put in place across Ukraine shortly after news of the Il-76 crash emerged.

Where did the plane crash?

The video of the accident verified by the BBC was taken from the village of Yablonovo, in the Belgorod region.

Yablonovo is about 174 km from the city of Kharkiv in Ukraine.

Belgorod, located about 40 km north of the border with Ukraine, has suffered dozens of casualties from air and drone attacks since the war in Ukraine began.

In December, 25 people were killed and 100 injured after airstrikes despite Ukraine insisting that only military infrastructure was targeted and blaming Russian air defenses for shrapnel falling on the city.

Russia launched a major invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and the war continues into its third year.

Last week, Russia claimed to have captured a village near the town of Bakhmut located in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region. Kyiv has not confirmed the claim.

Meanwhile, Russian air strikes have intensified in recent weeks. On Tuesday, 18 people were killed and 130 others injured in missile attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has warned that despite Ukraine’s ammunition shortage, Russia has used more than 600 missiles and more than 1,000 drones in the past two months.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is fighting a war using drones. At the weekend, a drone strike caused an explosion at a major gas export terminal near the city of St Petersburg.

This news will continue to be updated.

Watch DetikPagi Live:

(nvc/nvc)