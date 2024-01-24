Russian Military Plane Crashes Near Ukraine, Carrying Dozens of People

#Russian #Military #Plane #Crashes #Ukraine #Carrying #Dozens #People

A Russian military plane carrying dozens of people crashed in the Belgorod region, Russia, near Ukraine. The plane that crashed on Wednesday (24/1) was an Ilyushin Il-76 military transport aircraft.

Reported by the news agency AFPWednesday (24/1/2024), the plane crash incident was reported by four pro-Kremlin media outlets citing sources and videos posted on social media.

The Russian Defense Ministry said 65 prisoners of war and six crew members and three other people were on board the plane.

Local governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that an unspecified “incident” had occurred in the Korochansky district of the region, northeast of the city of Belgorod. He said that he would inspect the location.

The Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, has come under frequent attacks from Ukraine in recent months, including a missile attack in December 2023, which killed 25 people.

